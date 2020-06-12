HACC extends online instruction and student services through fall semester

HACC extends online instruction and student services through fall semester

HARRISBURG — HACC has announced it is extending its online instruction and student services through the upcoming fall semester.

The decision was made after review of guidelines of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Pennsylvania Department of Health, HACC said.

The exception will be hands-on/experiential components of approved programs.

