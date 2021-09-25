Graduation List for Sept. 25

- The following student graduated from UMass Lowell: Archana Rangu of Mechanicsburg
- The following student graduated from Lebanon Valley College: Kyla Gault of New Cumberland
- The following students graduated from Wilkes University: Nicholas Kubala of Shippensburg, Jones Amoako of Mechanicsburg, Sharon Houssou of Camp Hill, Tyler Bechtel of Dillsburg, Dane Cornelius of Mechanicsburg, Kristen Gasiewski of Camp Hill, Katelyn Hanson of Shermans Dale, Shelly Horn of Shiremanstown, Travis Moyer of Mechanicsburg, Connor Ronan of Carlisle Barracks, David Tomassone of Carlisle, Carlie Stockdale of Mechanicsburg
- The following student graduated from the University of the Cumberlands: Sri Mahesh Mollapati of Mechanicsburg
- The following student graduated from Bates College: Sarah Raphael of Carlisle
- The following students graduated from the University of Rhode Island: Lauren Bailey of Camp Hill, Aidan Hilt of New Cumberland, Kelsey Young of Mechanicsburg
- The following student graduated from the University of Hartford: Herman Makosky of Carlisle
- The following student graduated from Tufts University: Claire Tierney of Lemoyne
- The following students graduated from Bloomsburg University: Lauren Ackerman of Mechanicsburg, Valerie Anderson of Lemoyne, Ashley Barber of Dillsburg, Emily Bender of Liverpool, Kara Blazey of Mechanicsburg, Kylee Bricker of Mechanicsburg, Rebecca Carroll of Carlisle, Joshua Carter of Camp Hill, Brandy Elkins of Shippensburg, Cara Eschenmann of Carlisle, Miranda Fawver of Millerstown, Jordan Fiorenza of Mechanicsburg, Alexandra Foley of Mechanicsburg, Eric Gerow of Mechanicsburg, Alana Hicks of Liverpool, Alexis Hoffman of Mechanicsburg, Danielle James of Enola, Tiffani Johnson of Enola, Kate Lindholm of Enola, Jackie Lithgow of Carlisle, Gita Mukundan of Mechanicsburg, Lucas Pertschi of Camp Hill, Emma Rampulla of Carlisle, Leah Reday of Dillsburg, Samantha Renee of Mechanicsburg, Lainey Richwine of Enola, Abigail Schaefer of Newville, Kennedy Shank of Dillsburg, Logan Short of Mechanicsburg, Allison Waltman of Mechanicsburg, Cassidy Wirth of Mechanicsburg, Willow Yorlets of Mechanicsburg
Graduation List for Sept. 25