Graduation List for Oct. 24 Oct 23, 2020 2 hrs ago {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following student graduated from Montclair State University: Katherine Bianchi of Enola Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Video: Sentinel Teen of the Year Maxwell Hahn Video: Public schools during COVID-19 Video: Public schools during COVID-19