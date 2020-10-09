Graduation List for Oct. 10

- The following students graduated from Ohio University over the summer: Michael Chaney of Carlisle, William Edwards of Shiremanstown, Elijah Lee of Dillsburg, Amy Melhorn of Mechanicsburg
- The following students graduated from Hofstra University in the spring: Madison Georgiana of Mechanicsburg, Iain Sunday of Camp Hill
- The following student graduated from Wofford College: Lydia Estes of Carlisle
- The following students graduated from Central Penn College: Sydney Adkins of Dillsburg, Kristi Alwine of Mechanicsburg, Camillia Anthony of Newport, Kayla Anthony of Mount Holly Springs, Megan Atticks of Camp Hill, Olivia August of Loysville, Kenneth Bailey of Shippensburg, Megan Bell of Enola, Todd Berry of Mechanicsburg, Lydia Bland of Shiremanstown, Daniel Blichasz of Boiling Springs, Sean Bolton of Enola, Alex Brill of New Bloomfield, Andrew Britton of Carlisle, Hannah Brown of Grantham, Jodi Brown of Dillsburg, Shannon Brown of Mechanicsburg, Jamie Buechel of Shermans Dale, Rachel Chopka of Mechanicsburg, Owen Clay of Mechanicsburg, Sean Colyer of Mechanicsburg, Jordyn Cryder of Marysville, Shannon Dmytryszyn of Carlisle, Isaiah Dorsey of Shippensburg, Samantha Dougherty of Marysville, Briana Drapp of Mechanicsburg, Emily Everhart of Camp Hill, Samantha Feldman of Camp Hill, Kathryn Gaul of Mechanicsburg, Seth Gibson of Enola, Snjezana Grbavac of Enola, Heather Green of Duncannon, Brittany Gruver of Enola, James Gutshall of Newville, Dayanara Howard of Carlisle, James Hrehowsik of Mechanicsburg, Kathryn Hunter of Mechanicsburg, Suada Katic of Shippensburg, Marilee Kefover of Camp Hill, Erin Krick of Mechanicsburg, Derek Kuhn of Dillsburg, Jennifer Lang of Carlisle, Hannah Leckey of Enola, Treyor Linnane of Carlisle, Christiana Longey of Shiremanstown, Melissa McGowan of Shiremanastown, Hannah McKim of Duncannon, Daniel Metallo of Enola, Ericka Morgan of New Bloomfield, Zachary Morrill of Mechanicsburg, Meghan Mulleady of Carlisle, Behnjamyn Mumma of Duncannon, James Nelson of Duncannon, Paige Nesbit of Camp Hill, Megan Nieding of Carlisle, Jennifer Pierce of Enola, Kateryna Popik of New Cumberland, Wesley Robinson of Dillsburg, Sharima Rodriguez of New Cumberland, Niles Royer of Mechanicsburg, Heather Rudy of Shermans Dale, Kiersten Sanders of Mechanicsburg, Stephanie Scaff of Marysville, Jared Seaman of Landisburg, Stacey Seik of Dillsburg, Joshua Seitz of Mechanicsburg, Nda Shalal of Camp Hill, Justine Sheffer of Camp Hill, Alycia Sherman of Carlisle, Garrett Shover of Shermans Dale, Chelsea Smerling of Mechanicsburg, Gary Smith of New Cumberland, Katie Smyers of Gardners, Kayla Starr of Camp Hill, Ashley Tyrrell of Carlisle, Briana Valentine of Newport, Wislene Verna of Mechanicsburg, Brian Walsh of Carlisle, Ashley Whisler of New Bloomfield, Tracy White of Mechanicsburg, Emily Wilkins of Mechanicsburg, Erica Wilkins of Enola, Brian Wright of Enola, Morgan Wylie of Lemoyne, Ahmad Zafar of Mechanicsburg
