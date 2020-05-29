Graduation List for May 30

- The following student graduated from Union University: Olivia Habacivch of Mechanicsburg
- The following students graduated from Saint Francis University: Michael Fisher of Carlisle, Sarah Kutz of Dillsburg, Taylor Nesmith of Mechanicsburg, Lauren O’Keefe of Camp Hill
- The following student graduated from the University of Findlay: Katherine Barton of Millerstown
- The following students graduated from Lebanon Valley College: Gabriel Stasyszyn of Mechanicsburg, Amanda Gorman of Enola, Patrick Younes of Mechanicsburg, Kaitlyn McCarthy of Carlisle, Lilia Putt of Enola, Ryan Eaton of Mechanicsburg, Joshua Herring of Mechanicsburg, Alida Steenkamer of Carlisle, Alexandria Riggins of Enola, Nathaniel Clugston of Duncannon, Noah Logan of Mechanicsburg, Alexander De Falcis of Mechanicsburg, Aaron Spahr of Camp Hill, Dominique Guimond of Mechanicsburg, Eric Alleman of Liverpool, Tristan Ferguson of Carlisle, Colton Denlinger of Carlisle, Josiah Selkirk of Mechanicsburg, Noah Campomizzi of Camp Hill, Scott Salerno of Mechanicsburg, Kyrsten Ford of Mechanicsburg, Richaben Patel of Mechanicsburg, Hunter Wilson of Marysville, Joshua Eaton of Mechanicsburg, Shea Fisher of Shippensburg, Olivia Ward of Mechanicsburg, Nathan Moshgat of Mechanicsburg, John Moore of Camp Hill
