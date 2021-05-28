- The following student graduated from Bethany College: Curtis Ivanoff of Carlisle
- The following students graduated from the University of Scranton: Danielle Desseyn of Mechanicsburg, Mackenzie Morret of Boiling Springs
- The following student graduated from Harding University: Isaac Cantrell of Carlisle
- The following student graduated from the University of New Hampshire: Wylie Phillips of Mechanicsburg
- The following students graduated from Cedarville University: Rachel Arrieta of Newport, Victoria Lowe of New Cumberland, Torrey Gee of Carlisle
- The following students graduated from Saint Vincent College: An Tran of Camp Hill, Elizabeth Hall of Carlisle, Kaitlyn Schiffer of Carlisle, Erica Smiley of Mechanicsburg
- The following students graduated from the University of Alabama: Taylor Clark of Mechanicsburg, Erica Hornung of Enola, Lindsey Jones of Carlisle, Rebecca Reilly of Camp Hill, Madison Thompson of Camp Hill
Graduation List for May 29