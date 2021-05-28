 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Graduation List for May 29
0 comments

Graduation List for May 29

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Graduations college logo
  • The following student graduated from Bethany College: Curtis Ivanoff of Carlisle
  • The following students graduated from the University of Scranton: Danielle Desseyn of Mechanicsburg, Mackenzie Morret of Boiling Springs
  • The following student graduated from Harding University: Isaac Cantrell of Carlisle
  • The following student graduated from the University of New Hampshire: Wylie Phillips of Mechanicsburg
  • The following students graduated from Cedarville University: Rachel Arrieta of Newport, Victoria Lowe of New Cumberland, Torrey Gee of Carlisle
  • The following students graduated from Saint Vincent College: An Tran of Camp Hill, Elizabeth Hall of Carlisle, Kaitlyn Schiffer of Carlisle, Erica Smiley of Mechanicsburg
  • The following students graduated from the University of Alabama: Taylor Clark of Mechanicsburg, Erica Hornung of Enola, Lindsey Jones of Carlisle, Rebecca Reilly of Camp Hill, Madison Thompson of Camp Hill
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Vaccine supply exceeds demand

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dean's List for May 29
Education

Dean's List for May 29

Check out this list of area students who were named to the dean's lists of their respective colleges and universities.

Dean's List for May 22
Education

Dean's List for May 22

Check out the list of area students who were named to the dean's lists of their respective colleges and universities.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News