Graduation List for May 28

The following students graduated from Wilkes University: Jakobe Maskulyak of Shermans Dale, Abigail Keul of Dillsburg, Amy James of New Cumberland, Brittany Shull of Duncannon, Caroline Straub of Camp Hill, Frank Landis of Carlisle, Krista Eby of New Cumberland, Sean O’Malley of Mechanicsburg, Taylor Andress of Mechanicsburg, Emily Loftus of Shippensburg, Averi Orner of Mechanicsburg, Hannah Wilson of New Cumberland, Justin Trolinger of Carlisle, Timothy Schmidt of Carlisle, Derek Donaldson of Millerstown

The following student graduated from Misericordia University: Elizabeth Fry of Newville

The following students graduated from Grove City College: Ben Cacioppo of Enola, Jael Compton of Newport, Bryce Deaven of Newport, Grace Dymski of Carlisle, Sam Jacobs of Mechanicsburg, Bekah Schaeffer of Carlisle, Sarah Smith of Carlisle, Paige Snyder of Carlisle, Kate Spaan of Camp Hill, Bram Stockbauer of Mechanicsburg

The following student graduated with a master’s degree from McDaniel College: Kristen Koontz of Gardners

The following student graduated from McDaniel College: Desera Dayton of Camp Hill

The following student graduated with a juris doctor from Campbell University: Anna Amsbaugh of Carlisle

The following students graduated from Eastern Mennonite University: Julie Crouse of Shippensburg, Chris Douglass of Dillsburg, Liz Huffman of Mechanicsburg

The following students graduated from Lebanon Valley College with a master’s degree: Christopher Burak of Enola, Megan Leiby of Mechanicsburg

The following students graduated from Lebanon Valley College: Charles Laporta of Camp Hill, Caitlin Byerly of Carlisle, Amberly Eisenhuth of Mechanicsburg, Dane Varner of Carlisle, Rachael Barrick of Mechanicsburg, Debra McBride of New Bloomfield, Adam Marrazzo of Mechanicsburg, Leila May of Duncannon, Zachary Garner of Mechanicsburg, Bailey Harper of Mechanicsburg, Allison Jedrzejek of Dillsburg, Taylor Borrell of Enola, Grace Lundvall of New Cumberland, Austin Noll of Lemoyne, Karli Bigler of Mechanicsburg, Jessica Rogers of New Cumberland, Camryn Ruopp of Mechanicsburg, Brooke August of Carlisle, Mallory Anderson of Newport, Kaylea Garman of Newburg

The following student graduated from the University of New Hampshire: Ridgley Ward of Mechanicsburg

The following student graduated from Mansfield University: Kara Fetter of Carlisle

The following students graduated from the University of Scranton: William Cantwell of Carlisle, Laura Ellwood of Mount Holly Springs, Amanda Serafin of Mechanicsburg, Maximilian Sharkey of Carlisle

