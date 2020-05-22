Graduation List for May 23

  • The following students graduated from Misericordia University: Kyle Campbell of Enola, Samantha Coleman of Mechanicsburg, Jordyn Donnelly of Newville, Michaela McQuaig of Mechanicsburg
  • The following student graduated from the University of New Hampshire: Erin Thompson of Boiling Springs
  • The following students graduated from Albright College: Hannah Brenizer of Carlisle, Zachary Schultheis of Mechanicsburg, Trevan Harris-Dorman of Newport, Alyssa Geckle of New Cumberland
  • The following students earned accelerated degrees from Albright College: Andrea Biller of Mechanicsburg, Alison Mosher of Camp Hill, Catherine Snavely of Mechanicsburg
  • The following student graduated from Bob Jones University: Jessie-Marie Heath of Newport
  • The following student graduated from Boise State University: Samantha Mittler of Enola
  • The following student graduated from Salt Lake Community College: Brendon Foster of Enola
