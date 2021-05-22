Graduation List for May 22

- The following student graduated from Eckerd College: Benjamin Galbraith of Carlisle
- The following students graduated from Pennsylvania College of Technology: Zachary Crise of Mount Holly Springs, Joshua Dellinger of Carlisle, Kristina Holland of Mechanicsburg, Austin Reynolds of Enola, Ethan Rhodes-O’Brien of Mechanicsburg, Chris Sabatini of Mechanicsburg, Chad Seibert of Carlisle, Bernice Weaver of Newville, Joseph Suto of Shippensburg, Blake Thrush of Shippensburg, Benjamin Wertz of New Bloomfield, Nathaniel Reed of Dillsburg
Tags
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.