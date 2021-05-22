 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Graduation List for May 22
0 comments

Graduation List for May 22

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Graduations college logo
  • The following student graduated from Eckerd College: Benjamin Galbraith of Carlisle
  • The following students graduated from Pennsylvania College of Technology: Zachary Crise of Mount Holly Springs, Joshua Dellinger of Carlisle, Kristina Holland of Mechanicsburg, Austin Reynolds of Enola, Ethan Rhodes-O’Brien of Mechanicsburg, Chris Sabatini of Mechanicsburg, Chad Seibert of Carlisle, Bernice Weaver of Newville, Joseph Suto of Shippensburg, Blake Thrush of Shippensburg, Benjamin Wertz of New Bloomfield, Nathaniel Reed of Dillsburg
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Amazon hiring 10,000 new workers in the UK

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News