Graduation List for May 21

aestgaard of Carlisle, Justin Ridilla of Carlisle, Sean Riggleman of Carlisle, Foday Russell of Carlisle, Lucas Shenk of Carlisle, Madison Shughart of Carlisle, Dyla Smith of Carlisle, Emina Spahic of Carlisle, Megan Stambaugh of Carlisle, Paige Tappert of Carlisle, Austin Taylor of Carlisle, Ryan Weidner of Carlisle, Morgan White of Carlisle, Kara Whitmyer of Carlisle, Shaelynn Worthington of Carlisle, Mounir Zeroual of Carlisle, Jacob Andrews of Dillsburg, Camryn Behner of Dillsburg, Nicholas Eichelberger of Dillsburg, Kasey Feaser of Dillsburg, Daniel Fiscus of Dillsburg, Kyra Gerber of Dillsburg, Shiloh Hagerty of Dillsburg, Matthew McAneny of Dillsburg, Kathleen McCracken of Dillsburg, Carl Parisi of Dillsburg, Jacob Sacoman of Dillsburg, Cole Falduts of Duncannon, Alyssa Spease of Duncannon, Tyler Wagner of Elliottsburg, Yashira Aybar of Enola, Kathryn Barber of Enola, McKenne Borrell of Enola, Haley Dressler of Enola, Steven Hetrick of Enola, Nichole Nye of Enola, Morgan O’Donnell of Enola, Moran Shaughnessy of Enola, Kaylee Zarkovich of Enola, Erika Lopez Martinez of Gardners, Mackenzie Taylor of Hampden Township, Matthew Chiccini of Landisburg, Norah Alhabib of Mechanicsburg, Amal Alsakran of Mechanicsburg, Hayley Anderson of Mechanicsburg, Gwen Burns of Mechanicsburg, Nicholas Butt of Mechanicsburg, Alexis Butts of Mechanicsburg, Drew Coleman of Mechanicsburg, Regan Craig of Mechanicsburg, Christian D’Annibale of Mechanicsburg, Moupiya Das of Mechanicsburg, Andrew Delsanto of Mechanicsburg, Justin Flickinger of Mechanicsburg, Kylee Ford of Mechanicsburg, Michael Fox of Mechanicsburg, Caleb Fratangeli of Mechanicsburg, Braden Gerson of Mechanicsburg, Marcelle Giovannetti of Mechanicsburg, McKenzy Harris of Mechanicsburg, Brendan Heasley of Mechanicsburg, Rhiannon Heisey of Mechanicsburg, Victoria Helfrick of Mechanicsburg, Kevin Juliana of Mechanicsburg, Madelyn Kalp of Mechanicsburg, Austin Kissinger of Mechanicsburg, Jennifer Lake of Mechanicsburg, Matthew Lawrence of Mechanicsburg, Tyler Lehman of Mechanicsburg, Allison Locy of Mechanicsburg, Matthew Long of Mechanicsburg, Carlos Lugo of Mechanicsburg, Adam Marshall of Mechanicsburg, Douglas Marsico of Mechanicsburg, McCaffrey Martone of Mechanicsburg, Jacqueline Miller of Mechanicsburg, Lisa Marie Montgomery of Mechanicsburg, Shane Morell of Mechanicsburg, Shy-Teaire Nickens of Mechanicsburg, Justin Noel of Mechanicsburg, Kristina Otte of Mechanicsburg, JunJie Pan of Mechanicsburg, Gabrielle Pannebaker of Mechanicsburg, Tyran Randolph of Mechanicsburg, Marissa Riedy of Mechanicsburg, Briana Schiano Lomoriello of Mechanicsburg, Samantha Schryver of Mechanicsburg, Christian Selan of Mechanicsburg, Kenneth Smith of Mechanicsburg, Vincent Termin of Mechanicsburg, Sakiah Veur of Mechanicsburg, Nolan Weir of Mechanicsburg, Galen Witmer of Mechanicsburg, Victoria Zeigler of Mechanicsburg, Tam Lam of Mount Holly Springs, Andrew Wertz of New Bloomfield, Lindsay Smeigh of New Bloomfield, Grace Kerr of New Cumberland, Demetrios Koutsokostas of New Cumberland, Alma Zeljkovic of New Cumberland, Matthew Zemba of New Cumberland, Jordon Seig of Newport, Laura Steele of Newport, Casey Barrick of Newville, Sarah Clay of Newville, Kendra Edwards of Newville, Sarah Fisher of Newville, Eddie Helman of Newville, Grace Kyle of Newville, Ethan Rhoads of Newville, Keirstyn Ruth of Newville, Elizabeth Walczykowski of Newville, Christopher Havens of Shermans Dale, Gaven Bupp of Shermans Dale, Madeline Davis of Shippensburg, Megan Barrick of Shippensburg, Michael Bugbee of Shippensburg, Daphne Calder of Shippensburg, Chase Carpenter of Shippensburg, Marcus Carter of Shippensburg, Janelle Chamberlin of Shippensburg, Alia Claggett of Shippensburg, Anthony Clevenger of Shippensburg, Alexis Clugston of Shippensburg, Dale Crowley of Shippensburg, Sophie Damore of Shippensburg, Zachary Davis of Shippensburg, Emma Diehl of Shippensburg, John Dizor of Shippensburg, Alena Dobbs of Shippensburg, Caleb Eveland of Shippensburg, Rebecca Fickel of Shippensburg, Kimberly Fogelsanger of Shippensburg, Lauren Fuerst of Shippensburg, Cassidy Funk of Shippensburg, Matthew Gentile of Shippensburg, Belinda Goins of Shippensburg, Adelai Granese of Shippensburg, Shania Grimes of Shippensburg, Ketra Grove of Shippensburg, Jennifer Harfst of Shippensburg, Matthew Hathaway of Shippensburg, Joshua Herbster of Shippensburg, Garrett Hirst of Shippensburg, Daniel Holmgren of Shippensburg, Donavan Howell of Shippensburg, Isha Irfan of Shippensburg, Dylan Jumper of Shippensburg, Jacob Kauffman of Shippensburg, Adam Keh of Shippensburg, Madison Kline of Shippensburg, Brian Krause of Shippensburg, Mounica Kudumulla of Shippensburg, Dillon LaBonte of Shippensburg, Regina Lachemnn of Shippensburg, Marlee Lackey of Shippensburg, Alexia Laughlin of Shippensburg, Ali Laughman of Shippensburg, Mikayla Lee of Shippensburg, Emeleigh Luckenbaugh of Shippensburg, Allie Mahon of Shippensburg, Mary Mankamyer of Shippensburg, Michael Marcella-Moore of Shippensburg, Brenna McKnight of Shippensburg, Morgan McSherry of Shippensburg, Savannah Mower of Shippensburg, Megan Mowers of Shippensburg, Elizabeth Nee of Shippensburg, Ryan Ness of Shippensburg, Briana Paey of Shippensburg, Hunter Perrin of Shippensburg, Tyler Rock of Shippensburg, Kimberly Rockwell of Shippensburg, Kataya Rogers of Shippensburg, Aaron Ross of Shippensburg, Devin Rossi of Shippensburg, Alix Rouby of Shippensburg, Joacb Russell of Shippensburg, Michaela Scatena of Shippensburg, Christian Schneider of Shippensburg, Lindsay Seifert of Shippensburg, Dylan Smith of Shippensburg, Emily Smith of Shippensburg, Maria Snodgrass of Shippensburg, Payton Snyder of Shippensburg, Katie Spengler of Shippensburg, Thalia Splawn of Shippensburg, Noah Stewart of Shippensburg, Byron Stouffer of Shippensburg, Bennett Swartz of Shippensburg, Kayleen Sydnor of Shippensburg, James Telesky of Shippensburg, Kathleen Washington, Jonathon Wolfgang of Shippensburg, Bayli Krick of Shiremanstown