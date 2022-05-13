Graduation List for May 14

The following students graduated from East Stroudsburg University: Mason Jacobs of Dillsburg, Ki’Ara Bruce of New Cumberland, Jasmine Rivera of Camp Hill, Elizabeth Young of Carlisle, Jordan Hertz of Mechanicsburg, Miranda Blough of Camp Hill, Raymond Van Cleaf of Mechanicsburg

The following students graduated from Bob Jones University: Jordan Crews of Mechanicsburg, Kaylee Dreese of Mechanicsburg

The following student graduated from Minnesota State University, Mankato: Emily Haag of Mechanicsburg

The following students graduated from Saint Vincent College: William Schiffer III of Carlisle, Richard Poff of Enola, Madelyn Montefour of Mechanicsburg

