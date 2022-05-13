 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Graduation List for May 14

  • 0
Graduations college logo

The following students graduated from East Stroudsburg University: Mason Jacobs of Dillsburg, Ki’Ara Bruce of New Cumberland, Jasmine Rivera of Camp Hill, Elizabeth Young of Carlisle, Jordan Hertz of Mechanicsburg, Miranda Blough of Camp Hill, Raymond Van Cleaf of Mechanicsburg

The following students graduated from Bob Jones University: Jordan Crews of Mechanicsburg, Kaylee Dreese of Mechanicsburg

The following student graduated from Minnesota State University, Mankato: Emily Haag of Mechanicsburg

The following students graduated from Saint Vincent College: William Schiffer III of Carlisle, Richard Poff of Enola, Madelyn Montefour of Mechanicsburg

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Birds suffering from dehydration are getting a helping hand in India

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News