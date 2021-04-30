Graduation List for May 1

- The following students graduated from the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford on May 2: Jacob Schlegel of Camp Hill, Armela Ferhatovic of Carlisle
The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education estimates it can save millions of dollars by merging six of its 14 universities into two new institutions.
Under the plans, Bloomsburg, Mansfield and Lock Haven universities in northern Pennsylvania would merge into one institution and California, Clarion and Edinboro in western Pennsylvania would merge to become another.
Most of the institutions of higher learning in Cumberland County have yet to make a final decision about the possibility of COVID-19 vaccine requirements.
Here is a list of students who were named to the dean's list of their respective colleges and universities.
Charles Patterson has served as president of Mansfield University, a State System university in Tioga County, since July 2019.
