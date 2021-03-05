Graduation List for March 6

- The following student graduated from Kutztown University: Casey Dohner of Mechanicsburg
- The following students graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania: Adeline Riley of Boiling Springs, Emily Eckerd of Mechanicsburg, Liam Kane of Mechanicsburg, Max Langan of Mechanicsburg, John Leighton of Mechanicsburg, Eric Lynch of Mechanicsburg, Joshua Keel of Duncannon
- The following student graduated from the University of the Cumberlands: Rajesh Desham of Mechanicsburg
