 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Graduation List for March 6

Graduation List for March 6

{{featured_button_text}}
Graduations college logo
  • The following student graduated from Kutztown University: Casey Dohner of Mechanicsburg
  • The following students graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania: Adeline Riley of Boiling Springs, Emily Eckerd of Mechanicsburg, Liam Kane of Mechanicsburg, Max Langan of Mechanicsburg, John Leighton of Mechanicsburg, Eric Lynch of Mechanicsburg, Joshua Keel of Duncannon
  • The following student graduated from the University of the Cumberlands: Rajesh Desham of Mechanicsburg
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Detroit fights to slow pace of coronavirus in city

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dean's List for Feb. 20
Education

Dean's List for Feb. 20

The following students were named to the dean's or president's lists of their respective colleges in the fall 2020 semester.

Dean's List for Feb. 13
Education

Dean's List for Feb. 13

Here is a list of local college students who made it to the dean's and president's lists of their respective institutions of higher learning in the fall 2020 semester.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News