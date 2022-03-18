- The following students graduated from Bloomsburg University: Mackenzie Bruder of Marysville, Patrick Dorsey of Camp Hill, Lauren Gipe of Carlisle, Kathryn Heckert of Camp Hill, Danielle Hoover of Carlisle, Allyson Kaufell of Newport, Jessica Kole of Mount Holly Springs, Sai Srikar Pala of Mechanicsburg, Lenora Pierce of Enola, Meghan Smith of Duncannon, Emily Stine of Mechanicsburg, Noah Young of Mechanicsburg
Graduation List for March 19
