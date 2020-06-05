Graduation List for June 6

- The following student graduated from the University of Colorado-Boulder: Vanessa Stallsmith of Carlisle
- The following student graduated from McDaniel College with a master’s degree: Rachel Moyer of Carlisle
- The following student graduated from McDaniel College: Alyssa Swartz of Dillsburg, Cari Witherow of Camp Hill
- The following students graduated from Bucknell University: Andrew Schrock of Camp Hill, Terryl Ferrell of Newville
- The following student graduated from Ohio Dominican University: Danielle Betteridge of Carlisle
- The following student graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology: Owen Seeber of Enola
- The following students graduated from the University of Vermont: Brenna Finegan of Camp Hill, Andrew Robyak of Dillsburg
- The following students earned master’s degrees from the University of Scranton: Benjamin Agbayani of Mechanicsburg, Melinda Campbell of Carlisle, Kendra McKee of Liverpool, Deshaun Richards of Mechanicsburg
- The following students graduated from DeSales University: Amanda Becker of Camp Hill, Roshan Desai of Mechanicsburg, Jay Patel of Mechanicsburg, Ayla Triano of New Cumberland, Nicole Morelock of Shippensburg
- The following student graduated from Lycoming College: Max Crumlich of New Cumberland
- The following students graduated from Wilkes University: Christopher Barry of Camp Hill, Kyle Bentz of Camp Hill, Himaswetha Bharatha of Mechanicsburg, Jesse Bortner of Carlisle, Nicholas Dettorre of New Cumberland, Kyle Flemming of Mechanicsburg, Stephanie Frank of Mechanicsburg, Corey Gochenaur of Mechanicsburg, Emma Kenee of Marysville, Christina Lebo of Dillsburg, John Moyer of Mechanicsburg, Quan Nham of Mechanicsburg, Ali Sedwick of Mechanicsburg, Paige Thomas of New Cumberland, Seth Turnage of Carlisle, Hannah Whitesel of Newville
- The following student graduated from Hampden-Sydney College: Charles Toomey III of Boiling Springs
- The following students graduated from Clarion University: Zoe Richwine of Camp Hill, Tree Zuzzio of Camp Hill, Andrew Lopez of Carlisle, Allison Matter of Carlisle, Samantha Lowe of Mechanicsburg, Damodica Robinson of Mechanicsburg.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!