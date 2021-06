Graduation List for June 5

The following students graduated from Wilkes University: Miranda McKinney of New Cumberland, Brandon Arvey of Mechanicsburg, Kyle Atkinson of Mechanicsburg, Meagan Beekler of Camp Hill, Nichole Briggs of Newport, Danna Cheung of Mechanicsburg, Dana Lewis-Umphrey of Mechanicsburg, Jena Moyer of Dillsburg, Amanda Rothrock of Millerstown, Jordan Schweitzer of Mechanicsburg, Priscilla Sherman of Mechanicsburg, Samantha Whisler of Newport, Trent Hess of Liverpool, Ngan Dinh of Mechanicsburg, Catherine Gregoire of New Cumberland, Neha Kunche of Mechanicsburg, Kayla Reese of Mechanicsburg, Isaac Shenton of Shippensburg