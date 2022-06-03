 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Graduation List for June 4

  • 0
Graduations college logo
  • The following students graduated from Saint Francis University: Laura Cole of Camp Hill, Cassandra Courtney of Mechanicsburg, Christopher Haser of New Cumberland, Sophia Marino of Camp Hill, Sophie Rice of Mechanicsburg, Daniel Vodzak of Marysville
  • The following student graduated from the University of Mount Union: Brandon Maxwell of Mechanicsburg
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dean's List for May 28

Dean's List for May 28

Check out the area students who were recently named to the dean's lists of their respective colleges and universities.

Dean's List for May 21

Dean's List for May 21

Check out the area students who were recently named to the dean's lists of their respective colleges and universities.

Dean's List for May 14

Dean's List for May 14

Check out the area students who were recently named to the dean's and president's lists of their respective colleges and universities.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainian students turn Russian missile fragments into works of art for charity

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News