- The following students graduated from Saint Francis University: Laura Cole of Camp Hill, Cassandra Courtney of Mechanicsburg, Christopher Haser of New Cumberland, Sophia Marino of Camp Hill, Sophie Rice of Mechanicsburg, Daniel Vodzak of Marysville
- The following student graduated from the University of Mount Union: Brandon Maxwell of Mechanicsburg
Graduation List for June 4
Related to this story
Most Popular
Check out the area students who were recently named to the dean's lists of their respective colleges and universities.
Check out the area students who recently graduated from college.
Check out the area students who were recently named to the dean's lists of their respective colleges and universities.
Check out the area students who were recently named to the dean's and president's lists of their respective colleges and universities.
Check out the area students who recently graduated from their respective colleges and universities.