- The following students graduated from Lebanon Valley College: Dain Vallie of Carlisle, Trevor Hamilton of Carlisle, Kennedy Kuffa of Mechanicsburg, Adam Minarich of Camp Hill, Alyssa Peiffer of Mechanicsburg, Nivedita Dubey of Enola, Amanda Evans of Enola, Corey Frederick of Enola, Andrew Loy of Millerstown, Cassidy Reed of Newport, Cameron Kearns of Dillsburg, Emma Simpson of Dillsburg, Morgan Landis of Dillsburg, Ashlyn Urich of Duncannon, Mary Kilcoyne of Camp Hill, William Vohs of Carlisle, David Mangold of Boiling Springs, Daniel Sheffield of Mechanicsburg, Madison Poladian of Enola, Derrick Hornbaker of Newburg, Samantha O'Neil of Marysville
- The following students graduated from Alvernia University: Adam Boudreau of Enola, Megan Mastrangelo of New Cumberland, Cathi McGhee of Gardners, Rachel Rineer of Camp Hill, Makenzie Smeigh of New Cumberland
