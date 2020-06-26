Graduation List for June 27

- The following student graduated from Centre College: Demi Kennedy of Camp Hill
- The following students received graduate degrees from Arcadia University: Brooke Thornton of Carlisle, Jassimran Grewal of Mechanicsburg
- The following students received undergraduate degrees from Arcadia University: Colwyn Sherlock of Enola, Sara Dinner of Mechanicsburg, Michaela Hawkins of Mechanicsburg
- The following students graduated from HACC: Karen Back of Boiling Springs, Nicole Brenneman of Boiling Springs, Hailey Martin of Boiling Springs, Lily Maurer of Boiling Springs, Alexander Altenburg of Camp Hill, Jarred Behm of Camp Hill, Gregory Bish of Camp Hill, James Dailey of Camp Hill, Deanna Davis of Camp Hill, Chelsea Edwards of Camp Hill, Abby Ficco of Camp Hill, Mouna Hasni of Camp Hill, Ielyzaveta Hnypa of Camp Hill, Jade Jeffries of Camp Hill, Robert Liyai of Camp Hill, Alexis Misiti of Camp Hill, Melissa Poust of Camp Hill, Chris Poole of Camp Hill, Angel Solmonson of Camp Hill, Samuel Spears of Camp Hill, Alexander Webb of Camp Hill, Kaitlynn Woodcock of Camp Hill, Rebecca Wright of Camp Hill, Rebecca Weigle of Camp Hill, Lenisa Berrios of Carlisle, Hannah Brennan of Carlisle, Erin Habig of Carlisle, Sharon Filipovich of Carlisle, Taylor Henry of Carlisle, Helen Hileman of Carlisle, Kacey Hothem of Carlisle, Sarah Ickes of Carlisle, Alexander Kostyak of Carlisle, Victoria Lemon of Carlisle, Eric MacMillen of Carlisle, Allen Miller of Carlisle, Tonya Mixell of Carlisle, Maria Morales of Carlisle, Margi Pathak of Carlisle, Neil Thomas of Carlisle, Andres Rosas of Carlisle, Nicole Snyder of Carlisle, Danielle Thomas of Carlisle, Krista Thomas of Carlisle, Rose Ventrella of Carlisle, Julie Walter of Carlisle, Holly Wilt of Carlisle, Travis Zinn of Enola, Leo Cardone of Enola, Alexandra Carter of Enola, Ashlee Chadwick of Enola, Emily Fries of Enola, Imogene Gross of Enola, Joyce Kim of Enola, Megan Koptisky of Enola, Alexis Nicholson of Enola, Brenna Sale of Enola, Robyn Sheaffer of Enola, Matthew Stocker of Enola, Baylee Whitebread of Enola, Daphne Gates of Lemoyne, Patrick Leen of Lemoyne, Catherine Markley of Lemoyne, Megan Matter of Lemoyne, Hassan Aden of Mechanicsburg, Hicham Alahyane of Mechanicsburg, Lauren Badarzynski of Mechanicsburg, Saadia Ali of Mechanicsburg, Rebecca Bedford of Mechanicsburg, Brendan Bergey of Mechanicsburg, Iurii Bespalko of Mechanicsburg, Gildas Bitoumbou Ossibi of Mechanicsburg, Margaretha Bria of Mechanicsburg, Susan Cappeli of Mechanicsburg, Tristen Coca of Mechanicsburg, John Colarusso of Mechanicsburg, Nicholas Corchado of Mechanicsburg, Jason Daily of Mechanicsburg, Sheila Dobrovics of Mechanicsburg, Cole Dohner of Mechanicsburg, Elizabeth Fitzwater of Mechanicsburg, Caleb Fratangeli of Mechanicsburg, Nicholas Gallo of Mechanicsburg, Elena Gewiss of Mechanicsburg, Kristin Graeser of Mechanicsburg, Tasia Graham of Mechanicsburg, Valbona Hada of Mechanicsburg, Elizabeth Harrison of Mechanicsburg, Tara Hartman of Mechanicsburg, Iryna Hazar of Mechanicsburg, Austin Headley of Mechanicsburg, James Hinckley of Mechanicsburg, Thu Ho of Mechanicsburg, Andrea Hoover of Mechanicsburg, Debra Hoover of Mechanicsburg, Madilynn Houck of Mechanicsburg, Kayla Hughes of Mechanicsburg, Kyle Hummel of Mechanicsburg, Carmen Jimenez of Mechanicsburg, Sandra Kamtchoum Ngena of Mechanicsburg, Aileen Keating of Mechanicsburg, Victoria Lantz of Mechanicsburg, Vincent Lucente of Mechanicsburg, Jennifer Lundeen of Mechanicsburg, Melissa Miller of Mechanicsburg, Susan Minnich of Mechanicsburg, Maitriben Patel of Mechanicsburg, Joseph Potter, Brock Ragni of Mechanicsburg, Joshua Rhoads of Mechanicsburg, Dawn Seeley of Mechanicsburg, Nathan Silvani of Mechanicsburg, Jaspreet Singh of Mechanicsburg, Kamalpreet Singh of Mechanicsburg, Angela Spiroff of Mechanicsburg, Matthew Steele of Mechanicsburg, Kellie Swor of Mechanicsburg, Julia Toth of Mechanicsburg, Sharon Wang of Mechanicsburg, Garrett Westra of Mechanicsburg, Ashlee Zrncic of Mechanicsburg, Miah Deutsch of Mount Holly Springs, Kali Slusser of Mount Holly Springs, Sean Clarke of New Cumberland, Anthony Colavito of New Cumberland, Demetrios Koutsokostas of New Cumberland, Valeriya Kyrychenko of New Cumberland, Christopher Migatulski of New Cumberland, Ashley Miller of New Cumberland, Victoria Petrone-Still of New Cumberland, Alexander Rowley of New Cumberland, Hailey Rutkowski of New Cumberland, Amy Blessing of Newville, Travis Feuchtenberger of Newville, Rachel Ranyak of Newville, Jason Robinson of Newville, Alyssa Brown of Shippensburg, Alissa Fleming of Shippensburg, Megan Fogelsanger of Shippensburg, Logan Kelso of Shippensburg, Brittany Thrush of Shippensburg, Dat Tran of Shippensburg, Kady Weary of Shippensburg, Steven Witmer of Shippensburg, Hannah Hinssen of Shiremanstown, Albert Hykes of Shiremanstown, Chelsea Brandt of Walnut Bottom, Seth Fertenbaugh of Wormleysburg, Kaycie Breighner of Duncannon, Nicole Lesperance of Duncannon, Bryce Lightner of Duncannon, Katie Pack of Duncannon, Nicole Rock of Duncannon, Alyssa Spease of Duncannon, Rachel Zimmerman of Duncannon, Chad Stake of Elliottsburg, Savannah Urich of Elliottsburg, Emily Fawver of Liverpool, Kristy Framhein of Marysville, Zachary Fortenbaugh of Millerstown, Heather McClure of Millerstown, Paige Tharp of Millerstown, Renee Martinez of New Bloomfield, Nolan Olszewski of New Bloomfield, Cortney Clavey of Newport, Alyson Crup of Newport, Jennifer Davis of Newport, Stefanie Gouse of Newport, Emily Peters of Newport, Laura Steele of Newport, Faith Weztler of Newport, Janell Baker of Shermans Dale, Maggie Brown of Shermans Dale, Amber Graham of Shermans Dale, Janelle Richard of Shermans Dale, Sabrina Simmon of Shermans Dale, Dyllan Davis of Dillsburg, Gabrielle Martenas of Dillsburg, Haven Myers of Dillsburg, Justin Sanchez of Dillsburg, Noelle Shearer of Dillsburg, Jasmine Warne of Dillsburg, Kate Weber of Dillsburg
- The following students graduated from Ithaca College: Taylor Berger-Knorr of Carlisle, Harrison Krebs of Mechanicsburg, Savanna Lenker of Camp Hill
- The following student graduated from Norwich University: Selin Gore of Mechanicsburg
- The following students graduated from Mercer University: Jordan Harlacher of Mechanicsburg, Marc Ray of Shippensburg
- The following students graduated from Coastal Carolina University: Noah Egolf of Shermans Dale, Karis Hench of Mechanicsburg, Mikaela Straw of Mechanicsburg
- The following student graduated from Northampton Community College: Krystina Gundrum of Mechanicsburg
- The following students graduated from Lycoming College: Elizabeth Leonard of Carlisle, Derekk Wolf of Mechanicsburg, Kyle Mowrey of New Cumberland
- The following students graduated from Gettysburg College: Timothy Black of Marysville, Matthew Canonizado of Mechanicsburg, Ian Cook of Mechanicsburg, Mallory Duggan of Mechanicsburg, Allyson Frantz of Mechanicsburg, Joseph Hadley of Carlisle, Samuel Nonemaker of Shippensburg, Arthur Papoutsis of Camp Hill
- The following student graduated from Williams College: Matthew Zappe of Mechanicsburg
- The following student graduated from the University of Utah: Chuanqi Liu of Mechanicsburg
