Graduation List for June 26
  • The following students graduated from Lehigh University: Christina Sather of Mechanicsburg, Aidan Moretz of New Cumberland, Devin Yeatter of Shippensburg, Emily Nesgoda of Mechanicsburg,
  • Alexandra Arp of Mechanicsburg
  • The following student graduated from the University of the Sciences: Brittney Auker of Liverpool
  • The following student graduated from Endicott College: Caroline Jamieson of Mechanicsburg
  • The following students graduated from Saint Francis University: Emilee Barnett of Mechanicsburg, Aleisha Connors of Mechanicsburg, Cassandra Courtney of Mechanicsburg, Michael Fisher of Carlisle, Ian Gabig of Camp Hill, LuAnne Line of Carlisle, Zachary Rohland of Carlisle, Julia Settle of Carlisle Barracks, Kirsten Shields of Shippensburg, Rachel Yost of Dillsburg
  • The following student graduated from Hood College: Sai Vishal Tyagadurgam of Mechanicsburg
