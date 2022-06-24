 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Graduation List for June 25

Graduations college logo
  • The following student graduated from the University of Hartford: Rachel Boyer of Camp Hill
  • The following student received a juris doctor from Marquette University: Maxwell Carter of Enola
  • The following students graduated from Dickinson College: Samuel Arnold of Boiling Springs, Elaina Clancy of Boiling Springs, Titus Clark of Carlisle, Erin Kennaly of Carlisle, Ana Matovic of Carlisle, Elizabeth McCreary of Carlisle, Bethany Petrunak of Carlisle, Maria Smith of Carlisle, Samantha Walters of Carlisle, Imogene Gross of ENola, Noelle Bennese of Mechanicsburg, Elizabeth Zink of Mechanicsburg, Olivia Trombley of Mount Holly Springs
  • The following students graduated from Ohio University: Colby Pepper of Mechanicsburg, Heather Whitmore of Carlisle
  • The following student received a doctorate from Lehigh University: Scott Shreiber of New Cumberland
  • The following students graduated from Lehigh University: Brady Coleman of Shippensburg, Allison Findley of Newburg, Megan Tomalis of Camp Hill
  • The following student graduated from Weber State University: Molly Holbert of Mechanicsburg
  • The following student graduated from William James College: Nicholas Tarr of Shippensburg
  • The following student graduated from the University of Northern Colorado: Kelli Bobby of Mechanicsburg
