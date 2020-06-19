Graduation List for June 20

- The following students graduated from the College of William & Mary: Cooper Leslie of Camp Hill, Colleen Scott of Camp Hill
- The following students graduated from Shenandoah University: Mohammad Khashogji of Mechanicsburg, Nicole Kunkel of Gardners, Kyle Hooven of Mechanicsburg, Madison Lamarca of Camp Hill
- The following student graduated from Ohio University: Kimberly Meals of Carlisle
- The following student graduated from the College of Charleston: Laura Mowery of Wormleysburg
- The following students graduated from Dickinson College: Amanda Baylor, Sandi Kadric of Carlisle, Mary Smith of Carlisle
- The following students graduated from Susquehanna University with dual degrees: Margaret Fanelli of Mechanicsburg, Briana Heinly of Mechanicsburg
- The following students graduated from Susquehanna University: Brianna Avey of Mechanicsburg, Owen Blaschak of Dillsburg, Andrew DeBastiani of Camp Hill, Madeline Goodhart of Boiling Springs, Connor Hamilton of Carlisle, Carson Houtz of Duncannon, Hannah Houtz of Landisburg, Shian Knouse of Newport, Jackson Long of Camp Hill, Morgan Markle of Millerstown, Marissa Massare of Newville, Alaina Walls of Camp Hill
- The following student graduated from Moravian College: Ashley Rohrer of New Cumberland
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!