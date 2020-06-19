Graduation List for June 20

Graduation List for June 20

{{featured_button_text}}
Graduations college logo
  • The following students graduated from the College of William & Mary: Cooper Leslie of Camp Hill, Colleen Scott of Camp Hill
  • The following students graduated from Shenandoah University: Mohammad Khashogji of Mechanicsburg, Nicole Kunkel of Gardners, Kyle Hooven of Mechanicsburg, Madison Lamarca of Camp Hill
  • The following student graduated from Ohio University: Kimberly Meals of Carlisle
  • The following student graduated from the College of Charleston: Laura Mowery of Wormleysburg
  • The following students graduated from Dickinson College: Amanda Baylor, Sandi Kadric of Carlisle, Mary Smith of Carlisle
  • The following students graduated from Susquehanna University with dual degrees: Margaret Fanelli of Mechanicsburg, Briana Heinly of Mechanicsburg
  • The following students graduated from Susquehanna University: Brianna Avey of Mechanicsburg, Owen Blaschak of Dillsburg, Andrew DeBastiani of Camp Hill, Madeline Goodhart of Boiling Springs, Connor Hamilton of Carlisle, Carson Houtz of Duncannon, Hannah Houtz of Landisburg, Shian Knouse of Newport, Jackson Long of Camp Hill, Morgan Markle of Millerstown, Marissa Massare of Newville, Alaina Walls of Camp Hill
  • The following student graduated from Moravian College: Ashley Rohrer of New Cumberland
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dean's List for June 13
Education

Dean's List for June 13

The following students were named to the dean’s list of East Stroudsburg University: Micaela Blough of Camp Hill, Quinn Bonney of Mechanicsbur…

Dean's List for May 23
Education

Dean's List for May 23

The following students were named to the president’s list of Bob Jones University: Andrew Black of Mechanicsburg, Jordan Crews of Mechanicsbur…

Dean's List for June 6
Education

Dean's List for June 6

The following student was named to the dean’s list of the University of Colorado—Boulder: Vanessa Stallsmith of CarlisleThe following student …

Dean's List for May 30
Education

Dean's List for May 30

The following students were named to the dean's list of Northeastern University: William Driver of Carlisle, Samhita Ellanki of Mechanicsburg,…

Graduation List for June 6
Education

Graduation List for June 6

The following student graduated from the University of Colorado-Boulder: Vanessa Stallsmith of CarlisleThe following student graduated from Mc…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News