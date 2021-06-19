Graduation List for June 19

- The following students graduated from James Madison University: Anna Grove of Boiling Springs, Louis Peifer of Dillsburg, Gabrielle Olofson of Mechanicsburg, Madison White of Mechanicsburg
- The following student graduated from Baldwin Wallace University: Christian Kilroy of Camp Hill
- The following students graduated from Dickinson College: Kate Erfle of Carlisle, Maizie Ober of Mechanicsburg, Elizabeth Pineo of Mechanicsburg, Kara Smith of Mechanicsburg, Jake Otto of Mount Holly Springs, Titus Manetta of Shippensburg
- The following students graduated from Clarion University: Avinger Arnold of Camp Hill, Sara Trego of Carlisle, Emily Middlekauff of Mechanicsburg, Elizabeth Foster of Newville, Olivia Stouffer of Newville, Lauren Stone of Shippensburg
- The following students graduated from Central Penn College: Ahmad Zafar of Mechanicsburg, Ashley Whitcomb of Duncannon, Ashlyn Bornman of Camp Hill, Brandon Woodrow of Enola, Brian Walsh of Carlisle, Briana Drapp of Mechanicsburg, Britany Raber of Liverpool, Brittany Gruver of Enola, Cierra DeWalt of Newville, Clayton Benyou of Lemoyne, Daniel Malloy Jr. of Lemoyne, Danielle Powell of Ickesburg, Desiree Ebersol of Carlisle, Earl Patrick of Shiremanstown, Emily Everhart of Camp Hill, Emily Brocht of Mechanicsburg, Emily Rothfus of Carlisle, Erica Wilkins of Enola, Ericka Morgan of New Bloomfield, Garrett Shover of Shermans Dale, Genesis Gonzalez of Newville, Hannah Garber of Carlisle, Heather Green of Duncannon, Hillary Foster of Enola, Ian Lukens of Duncannon, James Nelson of Duncannon, James Gutshall of Newville, Jennifer Good of Carlisle, Jennifer Pierce of Enola, Jessica Bosserman of Lemoyne, Jodi Brown of Dillsburg, Jolina Lofland of Newville, Joshua Myers of Duncannon, Kiersten Sanders of Mechanicsburg, Kimberly Hess of Mechanicsburg, Kinsey Gassaway of Dillsburg, Kirolles Labib of Camp Hill, Kristi Alwine of Mechanicsburg, Lindsay Humes of Mechanicsburg, Margaux Large of Carlisle, Marissa Sempeles of Mechanicsburg, Matthew McLaughlin of Camp Hill, Matthew Walters of Carlisle, Megan Pressler of New Bloomfield, Meghan Blumenschein of Landisburg, Meta Sutton of Shippensburg, Michael Harbaugh of Mechanicsburg, Michelle McGroary of Mechanicsburg, Morgan Wylie of Lemoyne, Nash McComsey of Newport, Nasheed Green of Camp Hill, Nicklas Underkoffler of Mechanicsburg, Olivia Aungst of Loysville, Pamela Mangol of Carlisle, Patrick Hayes of Carlisle, Princess Gaye of Carlisle, Rebecca DeLaye of Ickesburg, Rebecca Wennick of Mechanicsburg, Samantha McCleary of Liverpool, Sean Bolton of Enola, Semir Ibrisevic of Carlisle, Shannon Dmytryszyn of Carlisle, Shelby Neumayer of Liverpool, Shirley Fields of Mount Holly Springs, Sommer Perez of Mechanicsburg, Sydney Adkins of Dillsburg, Tabitha Dougherty of New Bloomfield, Tami Swearingen of Dillsburg, Tonya Myers of Newville, Tracy White of Mechanicsburg, Tyler Coleman of Carlisle, Wesley Robinson of Dillsburg, Yvonne Murray of Mechanicsburg, Zachary Hoover of Carlisle, Zdravko Blagojevic of Camp Hill
- The following students graduated from Bucknell University: Julian Cohen of Camp Hill, Daniel Earhart of Camp Hill, Gavin Lindsay of Mechanicsburg, Paul St. Hilaire of Mechanicsburg, Riley McDonnell of Mechanicsburg, Jack Dailey of New Cumberland
- The following student graduated from Union College: Cate Llewellyn of Camp Hill
- The following student graduated from Franklin & Marshall College: Sarah Thompson of Carlisle
- The following students graduated from Quinnipiac University: Melissa Mellott of Mechanicsburg, Emma Way of Mechanicsburg
Graduation List for June 19