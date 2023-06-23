- The following students graduated from Cedarville University: Hannah Amundson of Camp Hill, Lauren VanHart of Mechanicsburg
- The following students graduated from Susquehanna University: Anna Leeds of Camp Hill, Molly Young of Camp Hill, Jacob Brenner of Carlisle, Elizabeth Bumbarger of Carlisle, Talia Clash of Carlisle, Bethany Hanak of Carlisle, Cas Meadows of Carlisle, Lauren Waring of Carlisle, Zachary Cline of Enola, Olivia Krise of Enola, Danielle Smith of Mechanicsburg, MacKenzie Harman of Mount Holly Springs, Chelsey Forrester of Shippensburg, Mattie Lawson of Shippensburg
- The following student graduated from the College of Charleston: Madison Darchicourt of Boiling Springs
- The following student graduated from Cedarville University: Keegan Lowe of New Cumberland
- The following students graduated from the University of Alabama: Gabriel Brown of Mechanicsburg, Rachael Reilly of Camp Hill, Thomas Reilly of Camp Hill
- The following students graduated from Bucknell University: Minhaj Bhuiyan of Camp Hill, Matt Edlin of Carlisle, Kyle Putt of Enola
- The following students graduated from Widener University: Savannah Steger of Carlisle, Jeffrey Miekley of Carlisle, Bradley Vancosky of Carlisle, Jason Paronish of Newville
- The following student graduated from Washburn University: Alyssa Cooper of Lemoyne
- The following students graduated from Oregon State University: Allen Hamby of Camp Hill, Dakota Brennan of Elliottsburg
- The following student graduated from Marquette University: Erin Fuller of Mechanicsburg
- The following student graduated from Muhlenberg College: Lauren Koranda of Mechanicsburg
- The following students graduated from the College of William & Mary: Amanda Willigerod of Camp Hill, Lily Saunders of Mechanicsburg
People are also reading…
The following student graduated from the University of Iowa: Bonnie Gao of Shippensburg
- The following student graduated from the University of Maryland Global Campus: Matthew Miller of Mechanicsburg
- The following students graduated from Shenandoah University: Nicole Fuller of Carlisle, Madisyn Palmer of Newville, Rebecca Waring of Carlisle, Nicole Ali of Mechanicsburg, Erinn Rife of Newburg, Morgan Ceprish of Shermans Dale, Casey DeLuca of Mechanicsburg, Haden Metzler of Camp Hill, Noah Riess of Shippensburg, Camryn Shope of New Bloomfield, Ashlyn Yocum of Carlisle