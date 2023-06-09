- The following students graduated from James Madison University: Craig Mathias of Mechanicsburg, Makyla Roebuck of Carlisle, Madeline Rohrbaugh of Carlisle, Hannah Kowalski of Dillsburg, Rysa Thomas of Mechanicsburg, Mikayla Skipworth of Mechanicsburg, Ty Reed of Mechanicsburg, Haley Ewell of New Cumberland
- The following students graduated from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute: Abigail George of Mechanicsburg, Bennett Young of Dillsburg
- The following student graduated from Westminster College: Joshua Collins of New Bloomfield
- The following students graduated from DeSales University: Matthew Donley of Enola, Mary Lawrence of New Cumberland
