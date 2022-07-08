Graduation List for July 9

The following students graduated from Clarion University of Pennsylvania: Heather Bakermans of Boiling Springs, Zoe Richwine of Camp Hill, Scott Casper of Mechanicsburg, Smaran Teru of Mechanicsburg, Lauren Stone of Shippensburg

The following students graduated from Ithaca College: Lindsay Grubb of Mechanicsburg, Christina Johns of Newville, Kaiden Karper of Boiling Springs, Miranda Lape of Mechanicsburg

The following student graduated from Western Carolina University: Christopher Myers of Carlisle

The following students graduated from the South Carolina Corps of Cadets: Devon Heisler of Mechanicsburg, Steven Reisinger of Millerstown