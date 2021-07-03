- The following students graduated from Springfield College: Meredith Teeter of Camp Hill, Robert Gaston of Mechanicsburg
- The following student graduated from Baylor University: Alexis Caponera of Carlisle
- The following students graduated from Ithaca College: Frederick Bish of Camp Hill, Sushma Saha of Mechanicsburg
- The following students graduated from Muhlenberg College: Matthew Hager of Carlisle, Louie Horning of Mechanicsburg, Emerson Marles of Mechanicsburg
- The following student graduated from the University of the South: Josephine Williford of Carlisle
- The following student graduated from Western New England University: Jonathan Evans of Enola
- The following students graduated from Widener University: James Lisk of Carlisle, Kimberly Lyons of Mechanicsburg, Julia Locy of Mechanicsburg, Christina Gruver of Walnut Bottom, Sarah Osterhoudt of Camp Hill, Laura Coulson of Carlisle, Bethany Martinelli of Mechanicsburg, Dian Min Jiang of Mechanicsburg
- The following student graduated from Marquette University: Erin Fuller of Mechanicsburg
- The following student graduated from Emerson College: Alana Hagerty of Dillsburg
- The following Perry County students graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania: Adrienne Grosso of Landisburg, Carmyn Stiffler of Marysville
- The following student graduated from Trinity College: Eleanor Tate of Carlisle
- The following student graduated from Coastal Carolina University: Hannah Heiges of Enola
Graduation List for July 3