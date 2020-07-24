Graduation List for July 25

Graduation List for July 25

  • The following students graduated from Boston University: Greer Jeffrey of Mechanicsburg, Madeline Cree of Mechanicsburg, Sheila Phillips of Carlisle
  • The following students were awarded degrees from Kutztown University: Hannah Hornung of Carlisle, Clair Meckley of Dillsburg, Jacqueline Muto of Shippensburg, Ian Petrillo of Mechanicsburg, Bailey Shetron of Shippensburg, Saige Sufrin of Enola, Zachary Wynn of Mechanicsburg, Theresa Cipolla of Camp Hill, Katie Momose of Liverpool, Mason Smith of New Cumberland
  • The following students were awarded degrees from the University of Connecticut: Edward McManus of Carlisle, Peter Tiley of Carlisle, Lu Huang of Mechanicsburg
  • The following students graduated from Lock Haven University: Kyle Shoop of Boiling Springs, Katelynn Maronic of Camp Hill, Cory Calaman of Carlisle, Brianna Palmer of Mechanicsburg, Amanda Shultz of New Cumberland, Stephanie Lam of Shippensburg, Cara Chaback of Shiremanstown, Morgan Lower of Liverpool, Cody Hinterliter of Millerstown, Austin Morder of Millerstown, Drew Holland of New Bloomfield, Katie Geyer of Newport, Samantha Bohn of Dillsburg, Allie MacGregor of Dillsburg
