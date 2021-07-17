- The following students graduated from Kutztown University: Bethany Baker of Carlisle, Sydney Buch of Lemoyne, Ty Chronister of Carlisle, Jake Chronister of Carlisle, Devon Greenwood of Mount Holly Springs, Jocelynn Hessler of New Cumberland, Anna Hull of Mechanicsburg, Bryanna Morrow of Carlisle, Sarah Reidy of Carlisle, Sabina Russo of Mechanicsburg, Ellie Sempeles of Camp Hill, Danielle Shadle of Mechanicsburg, Emily Smolinsky of Mechanicsburg, Hannah Snyder of Carlisle, Amie Bantz of Mechanicsburg, Morgan Cless of New Bloomfield, Michael Corman of Enola, Alicia O’Donnell of Carlisle, Catherine Vasko of Carlisle
- The following students graduated from Shenandoah University: Abigail Hoffman of Gardners, Curtis Kenski of Carlisle, Rachel Lee of Shippensburg, Brianna Thompson of Enola, Haden Metzler of Camp Hill, Anthony Todaro of Newville, Nicole Ali of Mechanicsburg
- The following students graduated from Lock Haven University: Corry Bowers of Mount Holly Springs, Maggie Campbell of Millerstown, Aria Clark of Newville, Annamay Fry of Millerstown, Kolie Hoch of Duncannon, Cassidy Hoover of Carlisle, Kelley Horm of Mechanicsburg, Scott Leitholf of Dillsburg, Gunner Lightner of Duncannon, Alison Martin of Millerstown, Deana McMillen of Loysville, Kenneth Messner of Elliottsburg, Scott Messner of Elliottsburg, Jonathan Ross of Dillsburg, Austin Shoop of Mechanicsburg, Cartier Winters of Mechanicsburg
- The following students graduated from Missouri State University: Kahlie Kilcher of Mechanicsburg, Bryce Stambaugh of Elliottsburg
Graduation List for July 17