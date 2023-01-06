 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Graduation List for Jan. 7

Graduations college logo
  • The following students graduated from the Pennsylvania College of Technology: Hannah Wheeler of Gardners, Matthew Perry of Shippensburg, Boyd Heckman of
  • Duncannon
  • The following students graduated from Lebanon Valley College: Luke Darr of Carlisle, Walker Klinger of Newport, Amelia Mantione of Mechanicsburg, Erin Williams of Mechanicsburg, Cade Kassay of Mechanicsburg
