 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Graduation List for Jan. 16

Graduation List for Jan. 16

{{featured_button_text}}
Graduations college logo
  • The following students graduated from Clarion University: Amiris Maxwell of New Cumberland, Jia Zhu of Shippensburg
  • The following students graduated from Pennsylvania College of Technology: Cormac Bower of Carlisle, Tiffany Brown of Mechanicsburg, Austin Reynolds of Enola, John Provenza of Marysville
  • The following student graduated from Jackson State University: Hayley Leitzell of Dillsburg
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dean's List for Jan. 9
Education

Dean's List for Jan. 9

The following students were named to the dean’s list of Misercordia University: Talia Casarella of Enola, Elizabeth Fry of Newville, Lillian G…

Graduation List for Dec. 26
Education

Graduation List for Dec. 26

The following student graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee: Sarah Wakefield of CarlisleThe following student graduated from Ea…

Dean's List for Dec. 26
Education

Dean's List for Dec. 26

The following students were named to the dean’s list of Berry College: Savannah Whitzel of Mount Holly Springs, Noah Howie of Mount Holly Spri…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News