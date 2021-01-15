- The following students graduated from Clarion University: Amiris Maxwell of New Cumberland, Jia Zhu of Shippensburg
- The following students graduated from Pennsylvania College of Technology: Cormac Bower of Carlisle, Tiffany Brown of Mechanicsburg, Austin Reynolds of Enola, John Provenza of Marysville
- The following student graduated from Jackson State University: Hayley Leitzell of Dillsburg
Graduation List for Jan. 16
The university will use full-remote instruction starting Feb. 4 through Feb. 19. Face-to-face and hybrid course delivery will return to campus beginning Feb. 22.
The following students were named to the dean’s list of Misercordia University: Talia Casarella of Enola, Elizabeth Fry of Newville, Lillian G…
The following student graduated from Misericordia University: Raegan Mahoney of Mechanicsburg
The following student graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee: Sarah Wakefield of CarlisleThe following student graduated from Ea…
The following students were named to the dean’s list of Berry College: Savannah Whitzel of Mount Holly Springs, Noah Howie of Mount Holly Spri…
With 6,346 patients across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, Pennsylvania is seeing double the number of hospitalizations it saw during…