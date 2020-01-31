Graduation List for Feb. 1

You have free articles remaining.
- The following students graduated from Penn College: Austin Benham of Camp Hill, Daulton Gibson of Carlisle, Austin Herb of Carlisle, Samantha Purcell of Lemoyne, Ethan Smeigh of New Bloomfield, Grant Hile of Dillsburg
- The following students graduated from HACC: Schelby Ruhlman of Gardners, Ricky Scott of Gardners, Rachele Serio of Gardners, Samuel Mintz of Camp Hill, Trimothy Dreibelbis of Camp Hill, Magdalena Zaragoza of Camp Hill, Emma Midgarden of Camp Hill, Ibrahima Doukoure of Camp Hill, Anh Nguyen of Camp Hill, Caroline Albino-Bonilla of Camp Hill, Bethany Matias of Camp Hill, Morgan Geduldig of Camp Hill, Cristian Munchel of Camp Hill, Holly Jones of Carlisle, Teresa Zizzi of Carlisle, Sierra Haulman of Carlisle, Joshua Nailor of Carlisle, Tyler Bailey of Carlisle, Ryan Garner of Carlisle, Erin Searer of Carlisle, Tracy Mastergeorge of Carlisle, Tiffany Grimes of Carlisle, Kacey Ford of Carlisle, Joseph Zell of Carlisle, Syntara Mullen of Carlisle, Michael Pfarr of Carlisle, Quinn Erney of Carlisle, Joel Nemoyer of Carlisle, Ashleigh Turpin of Enola, Kayla Norman of Enola, Rebekah Jackson of Enola, Carter Kellogg of Enola, Helen Marrero of Enola, Acacia Hess of Enola, Michelina Plantz of Enola, Ashley Cleland of Enola, Daniel Freeburn of Enola, Holly Briner of Enola, Cory Duryea of Enola, Danielle Tucci of Enola, Annette Obrock of Enola, Jamie McCommon of Enola, Aalima Altajh of Lemoyne, Patrick Leen of Lemoyne, David Davis of Lemoyne, Antonio Ciavarella of Lemoyne, Matthew Fleagle of Mechanicsburg, Ahmed Omar of Mechanicsburg, Matthew Miller of Mechanicsburg, Makwan Sayed of Mechanicsburg, Jennifer Grove of Mechanicsburg, Fareba Amani of Mechanicsburg, Lara Creamer of Mechanicsburg, July Gafaro-Jaimes of Mechanicsburg, Cachet Haigh of Mechanicsburg, Olalekan Ogundoyin of Mechanicsburg, Diana Thomas of Mechanicsburg, Wendy Speck of Mechanicsburg, Kellie Swor of Mechanicsburg, Christian Calhoun of Mechanicsburg, Taylor DeGroft of Mechanicsburg, Jenna Mauriello of Mechanicsburg, Jovic Maenn Husena of Mechanicsburg, David Koror of Mechanicsburg, Melissa Campbell of Mechanicsburg, Susan Crisson of Mechanicsburg, Stacey Ocker of Mechanicsburg, Michal Monahan of Mechanicsburg, Alison Erb of Mechanicsburg, Tristan Bolden of Mechanicsburg, Shumila Khan of Mechanicsburg, Natalie Flood of Mechanicsburg, Amber Fake of Mechanicsburg, Stephanie Dunton of Mechanicsburg, Kristen Saphore of Mechanicsburg, China Campbell of Mechanicsburg, Renee Napoli of Mechanicsburg, Kyle Lebo of Mechanicsburg, Briana Stelzer of Mechanicsburg, Catherine Snavely of Mechanicsburg, Jacky Phan of Mechanicsburg, Adam Lightly of Mechanicsburg, Elizabeth Russoli of Mechanicsburg, Carlo Palumbo of Mechanicsburg, Mindy Lynch of Mechanicsburg, Brendon Polson of Mechanicsburg, Bailey Premo of Mechanicsburg, Jacob Cagle of Mechanicsburg, Devon Haselhuhn of Mechanicsburg, Kristina Allshouse of Mechanicsburg, Jasmine Kreiner of Mount Holly Springs, Ryan Zalewski of Mount Holly Springs, Tam Lam of Mount Holly Springs, Jodie Moore of Mount Holly Springs, Laura Morrow of New Cumberland, Aaron Rearick of New Cumberland, Peyton Thumma of New Cumberland, Patricia Lopez of New Cumberland, Kisha Young of New Cumberland, Mandi Kauffman of New Cumberland, Christopher Brosius of New Cumberland, Elizabeth Beachley of New Cumberland, Nicholas Janney of New Cumberland, Hailey Donson of New Cumberland, Mitchell Henry of New Cumberland, Megan Munkittrick of New Cumberland, Katelyn Emerick of New Cumberland, Jessica Nieves of New Cumberland, Eric Montefour of New Cumberland, Ronni King of New Cumberland, Dannielle Eckenrode of Newville, Brooke Webb of Newville, Melanie Kessler of Newville, Cathy Carbonell of Newville, Brianna Murphy of Shippensburg, Molly Grissinger of Shippensburg, Andrea Leonard of Shippensburg, Karlie Saliga of Shippensburg, Brianna Gipe of Shippensburg, Katelyn North of Shippensburg, Brandy Elkins of Shippensburg, Nicole Houseal-Hart of Shiremanstown, Noah Walseman of Shiremanstown, Ajla Alic of Summerdale, Ajdin Alic of Summerdale, Kelsi Sullivan of Duncannon, Ashley Lightner of Duncannon, Dylan Claybaugh of Duncannon, Rebecca Sheaffer of Duncannon, Abby Reed of Duncannon, Melissa Howell of Duncannon, Anna Maulfair of Duncannon, Emma Simmons of Elliottsburg, Halee Dum of Loysville, Nathan White of Marysville, Megan Hower of Marysville, Lauren Leister of Marysville, Marissa Humphrey of Marysville, Carly Snare of Marysville, Alix Fegley of Millerstown, Drew Paden of Millerstown, Jamie Yoder of Millerstown, Anna Weger of Millerstown, Hannah Bryner of Millerstown, Elizabeth Levesque of New Bloomfield, Austyn McLaren of New Bloomfield, Paige Blumenschein of New Bloomfield, Jamie Eckrode of New Bloomfield, Rae Ziegler of New Bloomfield, Ian McGuigan of Newport, Kristijo Melendez of Newport, Kathryn Peters of Newport, Jonathan Mondell of Newport, Kristina Alter of Shermans Dale, Jacob Shultz of Dillsburg, Mallory Marconi of Dillsburg, Brittany Simoncini of Dillsburg, Alex Van horn of Dillsburg, Stephen McCoy of Dillsburg, Seth Weary of Dillsburg, Sandra Garr of Dillsburg, Andrea Dunkle of Dillsburg, Jordan Horvath of Dillsburg, Andrea Lamb of Dillsburg, Sarah Hoover of Dillsburg, Clare Robel of Dillsburg, Kathleen Petroff of Dillsburg, Cynthia Bittmann of Dillsburg, Holly Burns of Dillsburg, Emily Hershey of Dillsburg, Erin McKay of Dillsburg
- The following student graduated from Southern Arkansas University: Sreekanth Gunda of Mechanicsburg
- The following students graduated from Lock Haven University: Taneisha Soler of Carlisle, Julia Locy of Mechanicsburg, Matthew Stern of Mechanicsburg, Jacqueline Bolton of New Cumberland
- The following students graduated from Clarion University: Ruben Soyos of Camp Hill, Elina Wright of Mechanicsburg, Laken Neil of Shippensburg
- The following student graduated from the University of Northern Colorado: Logan Strous of Mechanicsburg
- The following students graduated from Edinboro University: Tiffany Porr of Mechanicsburg, Emily Shaffer of Mechanicsburg, Colleen O’Neal of Dillsburg