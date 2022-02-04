 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Graduation List for Feb. 5

Graduations college logo
  • The following students graduated from Wilkes University: Patrick Krepps of Camp Hill, Lisa Boyer of Carlisle, Kyle Polinka of Carlisle, Megan Dickinson of Mechanicsburg, Kathryn Gavlick of Mechanicsburg, Gabrielle Ierley of New Cumberland, Tyler Lackey of New Cumberland, Lindsay Herman of Newville
  • The following student graduated from Susquehanna University: Koby Baker of Duncannon
  • The following student graduated from Bryant University: Andrew DiBiaso of Carlisle
  • The following student graduated from the University of Alabama: Michala Vasold of Enola
