- The following student graduated from James Madison University: Toni Gockley of New Cumberland
- The following students graduated from Campbellsville University: Krishna Kota of Mechanicsburg, Vishnuvardhan Pamula of Mechanicsburg
Graduation List for Feb. 4
Check out the area students who were recently named to the dean's lists of their respective colleges.
