- The following student graduated from the University of New Hampshire: Mackenzie Kalp of Mechanicsburg
- The following students graduates from Wilkes University: Katie Lininger of Dillsburg, Olivia Loy of Camp Hill, Kristine Wiley of Newville
- The following students graduated from Northampton Community College: Courtney Pritt of Mechanicsburg, Samantha Carbaugh of Shippensburg
- The following student graduated from Ohio University: Jaime Lankford of Carlisle
- The following students graduated from Edinboro University: Morgan Beamer of Carlisle, Danielle Kepner of Carlisle, Kady Luke of Mechanicsburg, Michelle Delaney of Mechanicsburg, Justina Blood of Mechanicsburg, Paige Snyder of Mechanicsburg
Graduation List for Feb. 20