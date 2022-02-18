Graduation List for Feb. 12

- The following students graduated from HACC: Aleasha Salisbury of Gardners, Hunter Basso of Camp Hill, Lena Beu of Camp Hill, Sam Bui of Camp Hill, Matthew Byers of Camp Hill, Danielle Count of Camp Hill, Steve Cummings of Camp Hill, Ryan Dawson of Camp Hill, Miguel Gaetan of Camp Hill, Sarah Harrigan of Camp Hill, Nicholas Keim of Camp Hill, Megan Law of Camp Hill, Brian Loja of Camp Hill, Rosalia Loy of Camp Hill, Beverly McDowell of Camp Hill, Heehwan Mun of Camp Hill, Jessica Nieves Lopez of Camp Hill, Doria Onstott of Camp Hill, Cristina Orfitelli of Camp Hill, Harold Rivera of Camp Hill, Michael Stringent of Camp Hill, Thomas Walsh of Camp Hill, Robert Weicht of Camp Hill, Courtney West of Camp Hill, Mohamed Aboud of Carlisle, Laura Amsbaugh of Carlisle, Laureen Baltaeff of Carlisle, Adam Berk of Carlisle, Bhushan Bhattarai of Carlisle, Lindsay Carns of Carlisle, Madelynne Collins of Carlisle, Kylie Coyler of Carlisle, Kenleigh Dickopf of Carlisle, James Ingold of Carlisle, Eric Jansen of Carlisle, Madison Kelley of Carlisle, Jonathan Klinger of Carlisle, Cortney Koser of Carlisle, Rebecca Mangol of Carlisle, Julia Martin of Carlisle, Mallory Morales of Carlisle, Mackenzie Poole of Carlisle, Emilee Rynard of Carlisle, Thomas Scheffey of Carlisle, Maggie Wise of Carlisle, Boucharatou Bachirou of Enola, Sharon Burke of Enola, Charles Dagino of Enola, Tyler Dugan of Enola, Ana Dutra Raposo of Enola, Collin Fink of Enola, Amber Johnson of Enola, Territica Johnson of Enola, Mark Kharlamov of Enola, Chentel Lender of Enola, Matio Ramirez-Harrell of Enola, Joseph Sailer of Enola, Joshua Shiery of Enola, Madeha Alashoor of Lemoyne, Christopher Lynch of Lemoyne, Marwa Ahmed of Mechanicsburg, Shannon Anderson of Mechanicsburg, Lucie Bish of Mechanicsburg, Zachary Boyanowski of Mechanicsburg, Maria Breiner-Myers of Mechanicsburg, Kelly Bulger of Mechanicsburg, Nicholas Cardinale of Mechanicsburg, Tiffany Carpenter of Mechanicsburg, Alexandra Conrad of Mechanicsburg, Abigail Conway of Mechanicsburg, Lara Creamer of Mechanicsburg, Thao Dinh of Mechanicsburg, Claire Dostie of Mechanicsburg, Robert Jose Fajardo of Mechanicsburg, Kyle Fake of Mechanicsburg, Donovan Gray of Mechanicsburg, Devon Haselhuhn of Mechanicsburg, Aliyah Hench of Mechanicsburg, Michael Heuft of Mechanicsburg, Alexandra Hirsh of Mechanicsburg, Haley Johnson of Mechanicsburg, Joseph Killinger of Mechanicsburg, Ryan Krahulec of Mechanicsburg, Niles Lavin of Mechanicsburg, Nicolas Lebo of Mechanicsburg, Sara Linnell-Ziella of Mechanicsburg, Jessica Miller of Mechanicsburg, Christina Mitchell of Mechanicsburg, Matthew Neavling of Mechanicsburg, Jacquelyn Novosel of Mechanicsburg, Natalie Patterson of Mechanicsburg, Derek peters of Mechanicsburg, Carter Rajtik of Mechanicsburg, Joshua Rhoades of Mechanicsburg, Mary Roycroft of Mechanicsburg, Christopher Salvatore of Mechanicsburg, Janee Scandle of Mechanicsburg, Christopher Schmidt of Mechanicsburg, Molly Sellers of Mechanicsburg, Surbhiben Senjalia of Mechanicsburg, Haven Shaffer of Mechanicsburg, Devin Shoff of Mechanicsburg, Kelly Shuey of Mechanicsburg, Sabrina Sigmon of Mechanicsburg, Varsha Sonawane of Mechanicsburg, Thomas Spillane of Mechanicsburg, McKenzie Swartz of Mechanicsburg, Lauren Taylor of Mechanicsburg, Colin Thompson of Mechanicsburg, Laura Turczyn of Mechanicsburg, Zeljana Turuntas of Mechanicsburg, Nicole Weed of Mechanicsburg, Christina White of Mechanicsburg, Christina Williams of Mechanicsburg, Anna Wislocky of Mechanicsburg, Amira Zahran of Mechanicsburg, Taylor Hartman of Mount Holly Springs, Vickie Thompson of Mount Holly Springs, Megan Archibald of New Cumberland, Rachel Klein of New Cumberland, Alyxandrea Thompson of New Cumberland, Shawn Towsley of New Cumberland, Ambyr Tritt of Newville, James Astolas of Shippensburg, Ashley Brownawell of Shippensburg, Cameron Bullock of Shippensburg, Logan Conklin of Shippensburg, Kenneth Edwards of Shippensburg, Sarah Kistler of Shippensburg, Stacey Lawson of Shippensburg, Kelsey Mcrae of Shippensburg, Amy Meals of Shippensburg, Christopher Parks of Shippensburg, Amy Plasterer of Shippensburg, Kyle Plummer of Shippensburg, Ashlyn Riccione of Shippensburg, Ryan Rush of Shippensburg, Kayla Shughart of Shippensburg, Tammy Plott of Wormleysburg, Jordan Rudy of Duncannon, Caleb Shoemaker of Duncannon, Tiffany Stevens of Duncannon, Giovanna Sylvester of Duncannon, Madisyn Hansbury of Ickesburg, Elizabeth Bartlow of Landisburg, Joseph Dailey of Landisburg, Ashlee Myers of Landisburg, Kacie Wagner of Landisburg, Amber Miller of Liverpool, Susanna Hoover of Loysville, Michaela Todaro of Marysville, Darren Troche of Marysville, Josie Camerlin of Millerstown, Taylor Hoak of Millerstown, Chastity Trude of Millerstown, Kathleen Yoder of New Bloomfield, Tonia Lukens of Newport, Cameron Wetzel of Newport, Mykala Wilt of Shermans Dale, Chloe Bartram of Dillsburg, Mark Callihan of Dillsburg, Jonathan Fike of Dillsburg, Kelsey Hiltz of Dillsburg, Rachel Kennedy of Dillsburg, Carlee Kubistek of Dillsburg, Jaden Laurie of Dillsburg, Mallory Marconi of Dillsburg, Gerald Slothower of Dillsburg, Amity Spangler of Dillsburg, Nathaniel Stoner of Dillsburg, Linda Swanger of Dillsburg, Nanette Watson of Dillsburg
- The following student graduated from James Madison University: Ethan Frye of Mechanicsburg
- The following students graduated from Clarion University: David Williams of Camp Hill, Samantha Crouse of Shippensburg
- The following students graduated from Lock Haven University: Arianna Moyer of Enola, Todd Teal of Dillsburg, Julianne Wrightstone of Camp Hill
- The following student graduated from Albright College: Matthew Brady of Carlisle
- The following students graduated from Kutztown University: Anna Rogers of Mechanicsburg, Andrew Sulon of Mechanicsburg, Colton Taylor of Newville, Nicholas Thatcher of Camp Hill, Alexis Vanmeter of Carlisle, Brittany Wood of Mount Holly Springs