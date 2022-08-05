 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Graduation List for Aug. 6

Graduations college logo
  • The following student graduated from Montclair State University: Hector Tejada of Mechanicsburg
  • The following student graduated from Champlain College: Caroline Mank of Camp Hill
  • The following students graduated from Bloomsburg University: Jarrett Baker of Camp Hill, Abigail Bishop of Mechanicsburg, Aleksander Blagojevic of New Cumberland, Austin Bowers of Enola, Connor Burrows of Carlisle, Josephine Carlton of Carlisle, Joshua Carter of Camp Hill, Brianne Chubb of Newport, Trevor Coulson of Dillsburg, Montana Farner of Liverpool, Alexis Fuller of Carlisle, Sierra Hammaker of Carlisle, Tehya Hosey of Lemoyne, Elisabeth Jackson of Carlisle, Lindsey Kilcullen of Mechanicsburg, Kate Kramer of Shippensburg, Dylan Kraus of Dillsburg, Noah Lehman of New Cumberland, Mary Matscavage of Enola, Brianna Metzger of Mount Holly Springs, Lillianna Munoz of Mechanicsburg, Zachary Pellish of New Bloomfield, Sydney Rimmer of Mechanicsburg, Madison Ritter of Camp Hill, Hongli Shi of Mechanicsburg, Melissa Stough of Dillsburg, Kendyl Swank of Mechanicsburg, Katherine Thomas of Carlisle, Antonina Tozzi of Camp Hill, Kayleigh Walters of Carlisle
