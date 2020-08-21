 Skip to main content
Graduation List for Aug. 22

  • The following students graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology: Kyle Rohde of Mechanicsburg, Megan Kosman of Mechanicsburg, Nikita Fox of Camp Hill, Juho Choi of Mechanicsburg
  • The following students graduated from Penn College: Brock Chronister of Gardners, Austin Benham of Camp Hill, Timothy Bennett of Mount Holly Springs, Calvin Chambers of Mechanicsburg, Amy Lautsbaugh of Enola, Sabrina McClintock of Mechanicsburg, Bernice Weaver of Newville, Sydney Camut of Shippensburg, Nathan Holt of Shippensburg, Deirdre Satterly of Shippensburg, Emmett Fox of Duncannon, Darrian Weiser of Duncannon, Levi Pomeroy of Dillsburg
