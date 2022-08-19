Graduation List for Aug. 20 Aug 19, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following student graduated from Baylor University: Bradley Springman of Enola 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Dean's List for Aug. 13 Check out the students who were recently named to the dean's lists of their respective colleges and universities. Dean's List for Aug. 20 Check out the area students who were named to the deans lists of their respective colleges and universities. Watch Now: Related Video Shocking footage show the aftermath of torrential rain in New Zealand Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: A ticking time bomb? Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: A ticking time bomb? U.N., Ukraine push for demilitarized zone around Europe’s largest nuclear plant U.N., Ukraine push for demilitarized zone around Europe’s largest nuclear plant Foot still in a shoe found floating in Yellowstone park hot spring Foot still in a shoe found floating in Yellowstone park hot spring