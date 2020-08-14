You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Graduation List for Aug. 15

Graduation List for Aug. 15

{{featured_button_text}}
Graduations college logo
  • The following students graduated from Edinboro University: Kaitlyn Treaster of Carlisle, Katelyn Kopacko of Mechanicsburg, Quentin Clingerman
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dean's List for Aug. 8
Education

Dean's List for Aug. 8

The following student was named to the dean’s list at Bates College: Brady Chilson of CarlisleThe following student was named to the president…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News