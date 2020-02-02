Dickinson students demand reform after allegation of mishandled sexual assault investigation

Dickinson College students turned out en masse Friday night to decry the school administration’s alleged shortcomings in dealing with sexual assault cases, after one student went public in the college newspaper accusing the school of bungling her report.
Roughly 200 students filled a room at Kaufman Hall — intended for far fewer people — to suggest ways the school could tighten up its procedures related to the federal Title IX system, which includes certain requirements to prevent gender discrimination at schools that accept federal funding.
Students said they believe Dickinson’s policies on campus sexual assault meet the bare minimum of Title IX requirements, and even then were being ineffectively enforced.
“I have been trying to get them to make changes since the day my investigation ended, but they have refused,” said Rose McAvoy, the student whose op-ed in the Dickinsonian on Thursday touched off the wave of student concern.
The gathering drew Dickinson administrators and college trustees, the latter of whom are currently in town for meetings.
Brenda Bretz, the college’s vice president for institutional effectiveness and inclusivity, spoke to the students after submitting her own op-ed to the Dickinsonian on Friday, saying that she disagreed with McAvoy’s claim that the college didn’t take assault allegations seriously and that “there are details we are learning for the first time” about McAvoy’s case.
Chairman of the Board of Trustees John Jones and fellow trustee Ruth Ferguson both lauded the students’ activism and encouraged them to keep an open dialogue.
“I know you want that dialogue, and you want the dialogue quickly, and I understand that completely,” Jones said. “I’m pledging to you on behalf of the board of trustees and President [Margee] Ensign and the administration that they’re willing to engage in that dialogue. If that’s not fruitful, and you don’t like it, continue your activism, but I think you might find you’ll get some results.”
Many students, however, expressed skepticism to Jones and Ferguson, pointing out that a “dialogue” is currently occurring—on the students’ initiative—and that the onus is on the administration to engage in it despite only showing up, one student alleged, to do damage control.
“There is a position that they’re constantly trying to save face” by praising students’ activism while not following through on the actual demands, said one student after the meeting. “I think a lot of people would feel a patronizing element in that.”
Incident
Correspondence reviewed by The Sentinel indicates that, on July 3, 2018, McAvoy was informed that the school’s review board “has determined that there is sufficient information, based upon a preponderance of evidence” to determine that the accused student had violated the sexual assault provision of the college’s misconduct and harassment policy.
McAvoy said the findings stemmed from an incident on Oct. 30, 2017, in which a male student got on top of her and forcibly kissed and disrobed her. Dickinson’s Title IX office contacted McAvoy two days after the incident, according to an email, and McAvoy said the formal investigation was opened on Dec. 6, 2017.
The student “is on probation effective immediately through Dec. 21, 2018,” McAvoy was told in July 2018, according to the correspondence. Probation is defined as “a specific period of time requiring maintenance of exemplary conduct” during which “further violations ... may result in more serious sanctions,” according to the document.
The final determination also rescinded the previous no-contact order between McAvoy and her alleged assailant, although “in order to preserve a hostile-free environment between the parties, the college recommends that you have no contact with each other,” McAvoy was instructed.
During Friday’s meeting, multiple students said they had similar experiences, saying the college seemed to gloss over any measures to further protect students after their complaints had been heard; no-contact orders were unenforced, if they existed, several students said.
Students at Friday’s meeting also seemed to agree that Dickinson should automatically expel students who had been found responsible for sexual assaults, as opposed to the six-month probation handed down to the accused in McAvoy’s case, which she described as a “slap on the wrist.” Her alleged attacker subsequently transferred to another school, McAvoy said, leading students to question if Title IX investigations were included on disciplinary transcripts.
McAvoy also requested to get a copy of the recording or a transcript of her own testimony in the investigation, but was told by Dickinson’s Title IX administrator, Kat Matic, that “it is not the college’s practice to provide audio‐recordings/transcript to parties,” according to a message reviewed by The Sentinel, and that the college’s investigators “include the relevant content that is discussed in interviews in the investigation report.”
McAvoy said the final report on her assault accusation omitted relevant testimony, but that it was difficult for her to move through the appeal process since she was only allowed to view the report briefly and not given a copy.
In an interview following Friday’s meeting, when asked about McAvoy’s assertion that she received limited access to her investigation materials, Bretz said, “That’s pretty common because there’s a lot of information in there, and sometimes there will be information about witnesses.”
Paper copies could be provided on request, with measures taken to guarantee the privacy of third parties, Bretz said.
Request for change
McAvoy also said that while her adviser during the investigation was a faculty adviser, her attacker retained an attorney to serve as his, alleging that this limited the amount of information gathered in the Title IX inquiry.
Bretz said, following the meeting, that using an attorney as one’s adviser is possible under Dickinson’s Title IX process; McAvoy and other students suggested all parties should be provided with a legal adviser to level the playing field in such situations and given full access to all relevant documentation.
McAvoy and other students suggested that Dickinson should put a hard time limit of 90 days on investigations, given that McAvoy’s case was dragged out for seven months. Two other students were victims of her alleged attacker during the time her case was being investigated, McAvoy said.
One of those women, who preferred not to be named, alleged to The Sentinel that the male student in McAvoy’s case had harassed and stalked her in January 2018 after she rebuffed his sexual advances.
McAvoy said didn’t go to local law enforcement after the alleged attack.
“I was still pretty unsure of myself,” she said. “And I thought my school would handle it.”
Bretz emphasized to students during the meeting that although a 60-day investigation is recommended, it is not always possible given the need to interview multiple witnesses. She also said that since she became involved with Dickinson’s Title IX system after McAvoy’s case, improvements had been codified.
Bretz described “interim actions” that can be taken for student security during sexual assault investigations, but students countered that the college didn’t seem to be using what it had put on paper—for example, lifting the no-contact order in McAvoy’s case even though the college’s own investigation confirmed that the student in question had violated the sexual assault policy.
Following the meeting, Bretz said “it depends on the situation” as to the lifting of no-contact orders or other interim safety measures and wasn’t familiar with the specifics of McAvoy’s case.
When asked about the administration’s awareness of student dissatisfaction, Bretz said that recent sessions of campus assault-prevention and other programs had been poorly attended.
“When there’s complacency, you assume things are working,” Bretz said. “Up until now, there’s been a lot of complacency. We held open sessions, and very few students came to talk about things.”
Bretz said the college is conducting a survey related to sexual assault. “I really do hope that they complete that sexual assault survey because it’s anonymous and gives them a chance to talk about the climate, and if they’ve been through the process, to give us feedback on that experience.” Bretz said. “We really just have to listen to them and hear them.”
Students plan a campus sit-in on Monday morning to draw attention to the issue, similar to a sit-in protest against sexual assault at Dickinson in 2011 that garnered national media interest.
