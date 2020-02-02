Dickinson students demand reform after allegation of mishandled sexual assault investigation

Bretz said, following the meeting, that using an attorney as one’s adviser is possible under Dickinson’s Title IX process; McAvoy and other students suggested all parties should be provided with a legal adviser to level the playing field in such situations and given full access to all relevant documentation.

McAvoy and other students suggested that Dickinson should put a hard time limit of 90 days on investigations, given that McAvoy’s case was dragged out for seven months. Two other students were victims of her alleged attacker during the time her case was being investigated, McAvoy said.

One of those women, who preferred not to be named, alleged to The Sentinel that the male student in McAvoy’s case had harassed and stalked her in January 2018 after she rebuffed his sexual advances.

McAvoy said didn’t go to local law enforcement after the alleged attack.

“I was still pretty unsure of myself,” she said. “And I thought my school would handle it.”

Bretz emphasized to students during the meeting that although a 60-day investigation is recommended, it is not always possible given the need to interview multiple witnesses. She also said that since she became involved with Dickinson’s Title IX system after McAvoy’s case, improvements had been codified.