Dickinson College to turn President's House to Alumni & Family Center

Dickinson College President's House

The President's House is located in the 200 block of West High Street on the Dickinson College campus in Carlisle.

Dickinson College on Tuesday announced that it will turn its historic President's House into the Dickinson Alumni & Family Center.

The house in the 200 block of West High Street dates back to 1833 and hosted 12 college presidents from 1890 to 2016. The college will break ground on the building this fall.

“By strengthening existing bonds throughout the Dickinson community, the new Alumni & Family Center will provide a vital link between the college’s past and its future,” college President John E. Jones III said. “This makes a bold statement about our lifelong commitment to Dickinson students, alumni and families.”

The center will be completely donor funded, with renovations to the former residence beginning in the fall. The college said the new center for alumni and parents will be a permanent, centralized facility that will offer meeting spaces, offices, event space, gathering rooms and suites.

The college plans to use the building to host special events and seminars for career-building and networking, as well as for presentations from alumni and parent experts, reunions, fireside chats with faculty and other group events.

