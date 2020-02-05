Dickinson College says it will meet some student demands in Title IX protests

Other commitments made by Ensign include more detailed codification of measures such as annual campus surveys, regular updates to parties of their Title IX investigation status, the range of punishments for violating no-contact orders, and other measures.

“Our conversations will continue, but I wanted to let the community know where we are,” Ensign wrote.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

McAvoy’s case, she said, stems from an incident in October 2017 in which the student got on top of her, forcibly kissed her and removed some of her clothing without her consent.

According to correspondence from Dickinson administrators, McAvoy was notified in July 2018 that the school's review board believed there was enough evidence to back the report and reprimanded the male student with probation through the end of the year, which McAvoy considered a "slap on the wrist."

In light of the length of McAvoy’s case - eight months after the school was aware of the alleged assault on McAvoy, and seven months after it began a Title IX investigation – students also asked for a hard time limit of 60 days for investigations.