Dickinson College names John Jones III as its 30th president

After serving as interim president since June 2021, John E. Jones III will officially serve as Dickinson College's president.

Dickinson's Board of Trustees during a special meeting Monday voted unanimously to appoint Jones as president. Jones, a retired chief judge in the U.S. Middle District of Pennsylvania, has a five-year contract with the college.

“I am honored to be leading Dickinson and view this role as the opportunity of a lifetime,” Jones said in a news release. “I am passionate about our liberal-arts education and excited to work alongside our faculty, staff, students, parents and alumni as we take our beloved college to the next level.”

“As we began discussions about commencing a national search for the next Dickinson president, it was quite clear to me and the board that we already had the right person for the job — an alumnus, a parent and previous board chair, who cared enough about Dickinson to resign from a lifetime judicial appointment to serve his alma mater at a critical time,” said Douglas Pauls, chair of the Board of Trustees.

According to the college, Jones in the seven months since being named interim president has established Dickinson Forward and launched the Campaign for Scholarships, which is the college's most ambitious financial-aid fundraising effort in the school's history.

