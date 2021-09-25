- The following students were named to the dean’s list of The Citadel: Jeremie Prograis of Mechanicsburg, Devon Heisler of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the president’s list of Southern New Hampshire University: Jody Leopardi of Dillsburg, Jordan Blackburn of New Bloomfield, Madelyn Vergos of Mechanicsburg, Jacob Schmehl of Mechanicsburg, Matthew Zyroll of Camp Hill, Daniel Tourville of Mechanicsburg, Brianna Benson of Carlisle, Stacey Welsh of Shippensburg, Blake Dremann of Camp Hill, Keith Snyder of Mechanicsburg, Maria Goff of Lemoyne, Edwin Sanchez of Millerstown, Dyllen Campbell of Loysville, Nataleigh Jones of Enola, Liam Brenneis of Boiling Springs, Kalie Shoulders of Carlisle, John Bowden of Mechanicsburg, Jeremy Wagner of Carlisle, Jacob Louden of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Southern New Hampshire University: Stephanie Schreiner of Carlisle, Kathryn Ward of Carlisle, Kellie Nelson of Camp Hill
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of Salisbury University: Jensen Haas of Camp Hill
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Union College: Cate Llewellyn of Camp Hill, Phoenix Mulgrew of Mechanicsburg, Hayden Qualls of Carlisle
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of Wilkes University: Jones Amoako of Mechanicsburg
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of Bates College: Sarah Raphael of Carlisle
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Penn College: Regan Kline of Mechanicsburg, Erica Wenrich of Enola, Robyn Wolfe of Shippensburg, Becca Still of Newport, Sarah Dietrich of New Cumberland
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of Seton Hall University: Sarah Nigro of New Cumberland
Dean's List for Sept. 25