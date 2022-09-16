Dean's List for Sept. 17

- The following students were named to the president’s list of Southern New Hampshire University: Krystle Dennis of Camp Hill, Kellie Nelson of Camp Hill, Heather Gates of Camp Hill, Amberly Dyal-Romero of Camp Hill, Jeremy Wagner of Carlisle, Jennifer Brissette of Carlisle, Micala Braun of Enola, Taylar Bevins of Enola, Liaqat Ali of Mechanicsburg, Thomas Bartlett of Mechanicsburg, Amanda Harrington of Mechanicsburg, Adam Geibel of Mechanicsburg, Amanda Albert of Mechanicsburg, Mohamed Alaidy of Mount Holly Springs, Erica Farner of Newville, Megan Calaman of Shippensburg, Carter Van Scyoc of Shippensburg, Damon Andelin of Shippensburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Southern New Hampshire University: Nicole Green of Camp Hill, Sharon Voulgaris of Enola, Brianna Weigle of Mechanicsburg, Marina Rowland of Shippensburg
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of Seton Hall University: Sarah Nigro of New Cumberland