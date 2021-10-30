Dean's List for Oct. 30

- The following student was named to the dean’s list of William Peace University: Brett McIntyre of Enola
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of University of Maryland Global Campus: Jurry Smith of Camp Hill, Deborah Kreider of Mechanicsburg, Mark Bennett of New Cumberland, Edward Gomez of Camp Hill, Logan Groff of Mechanicsburg, Ryan McEwen of Mechanicsburg
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of Gettysburg College: Eilene Besselman of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Central Penn College: McKenna Anderson of Camp Hill, Megan Beissel of Enola, Kerry Bordash of Mechanicsburg, Katie Bricker of Enola, Alicia Brown of Enola, Noah Brunner of Carlisle, Danielle Coy of Newville, Deyna Crummel of Carlisle, Holly Dalton of New Cumberland, Brian Davis of Dillsburg, Wyatt DeLancey of Carlisle, Kara DeLancey of Shermans Dale, Joshua Derr of Mechanicsburg, Jayna Detweiler of Mechanicsburg, Michelle Donaghy of Mechanicsburg, Sean Drozynski of Mechanicsburg, Sunni Elmore of New Cumberland, Sara Engle of Carlisle, Justin Evans of Mechanicsburg, Dena Fickes of Newport, Susan Fogleman of Liverpool, Tiaonna Gould of New Bloomfield, Kayla Graham of Marysville, Olivia Gregory of Camp Hill, Jack Huang of Enola, Marissa Humphrey of Marysville, Karen Jury of Mechanicsburg, Marina Keller of Landisburg, Lauren Kelly of Mechanicsburg, Amanda Kratzer of Newport, Jessica Lahr of Mechanicsburg, Madison Lamarca of Camp Hill, Pamela Locke of Camp Hill, Briana Lopez of Carlisle, Christina Lopez of Shiremanstown, Travis Lovell of Enola, Bridget McCarthy of New Cumberland, Michael Mercado of Carlisle, Sissy Mitchell of Newburg, Chris Monasmith of Carlisle, Olivia Monday of Mechanicsburg, Virginia Mosher of Camp Hill, Emily Mozdy of Boiling Springs, Danielle Myers of Camp Hill, Brooke Nailor of Camp Hill, Jennifer Nicrone of Camp Hill, Disha Patel of Enola, Jay Patel of Enola, Jilkumar Patel of Carlisle, Gabriela Perez of Enola, Bobbi Phillips of Enola, Desiree Pomeroy of New Bloomfield, Charles Pottorff of Marysville, Olivera Pticek of Mechanicsburg, Christina Pugh of Mechanicsburg, Danielle Sanderson of Newburg, Jonathan Saurman of Camp Hill, Suzanna Saylor of Lemoyne, Alexa Shughart of Carlisle, Angela Smyser of Carlisle, Josh Sooy of New Cumberland, Richelle Straub of Mechanicsburg, Brandon Thebes of New Bloomfield, Shanyah Truesdale of Enola, Liana Verbos of Duncannon, Janelle Weidner of Mechanicsburg, Lauren Yingling of Duncannon, Christopher Zyroll of Camp Hill, Amanda Zyroll of Camp Hill