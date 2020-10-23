Dean's List for Oct. 24

- The following students were named to the dean's list at The Citadel: Devon Heisler of Mechanicsburg, Steven Reisinger of Millerstown
- The following part-time students were named to the dean's list at HACC: Madelyne Brymesser of Boiling Springs, Kyla Carothers of Boiling Springs, Phillip Corcoran of Boiling Springs, Lena Cox of Boiling Springs, Erika Fink of Boiling Springs, Elizabeth Kearns of Boiling Springs, Ryan Kopp of Boiling Springs, Patricia Myers of Boiling Springs, Shawn Orner of Boiling Springs, Emily Shughart of Boiling Springs, Dane Wicks-Forman of Boiling Springs, Abdi Abdi of Camp Hill, Hajar Abusief of Camp Hill, Nicole Acker of Camp Hill, Abiodun Adeyemi of Camp Hill, Dashell Allis of Camp Hill, Daniel Barr of Camp Hill, Jenna Bell of Camp Hill, Heart Benner of Camp Hill, Isaac Blocher of Camp Hill, Sydnie Boyle of Camp Hill, Victoria Brown of Camp Hill, Asher Carver of Camp Hill, Benjamin Chadwell of Camp Hill, James Colwell of Camp Hill, Micailyn Derr of Camp Hill, Jacob Devlin of Camp Hill, Rajwinder Dilawri of Camp Hill, Deandre Dorsey of Camp Hill, Thomas Dunleavy of Camp Hill, Madison Folsom of Camp Hill, Chasity Gerver of Camp Hill, Katherine Hannold Bower of Camp Hill, Nazia Hashemi of Camp Hill, Cade Houpt of Camp Hill, Sang Iang of Camp Hill, Tyshae Jackson of Camp Hill, Gerald Jarmon of Camp Hill, Isaiah Joiner of Camp Hill, Caitlin Kaufold of Camp Hill, Marjorie Keller of Camp Hill, Nathan Long-Bachert of Camp Hill, Evynn Maloney of Camp Hill, Philandrine Massamba of Camp Hill, Brendan Moore of Camp Hill, Manka Ndonwi of Camp Hill, Doria Onstott of Camp Hill, Tyler Palm of Camp Hill, Megan Rokowski of Camp Hill, Caelan Shirey of Camp Hill, Alicia Simmers of Camp Hill, Aiden Simonetta of Camp Hill, Angel Solmonson of Camp Hill, Alexandra Stafford of Camp Hill, Matthew Stauffer of Camp Hill, Travis Turner of Camp Hill, Amy Vanhorne of Camp Hill, Alexander Webb of Camp Hill, Kaitlynn Woodcock of Camp Hill, Garrett Asper of Carlisle, Loretta Avril of Carlisle, Gregory Bear of Carlisle, Adam Berk of Carlisle, Megan Bisker of Carlisle, Christine Cairo of Carlisle, Kyle Carder of Carlisle, Miranda Chaplinski of Carlisle, Jessica Charles of Carlisle, John Clark of Carlisle, Andrew Corrado of Carlisle, Mackenzie Cortina of Carlisle, Amelia Crow of Carlisle, Abdoul Derra of Carlisle, Jason Diggs of Carlisle, Andrea Dugonjic of Carlisle, Sharon Filipovich of Carlisle, Kathleen Finegan of Carlisle, Stephanie Frase of Carlisle, Thomas Gilbert of Carlisle, Jelena Griffith of Carlisle, Taylor Hartman of Carlisle, Kylie Hauenstein of Carlisle, Daniel Herring of Carlisle, Jenny Hervey of Carlisle, Alexis Hitchcock of Carlisle, Kacey Hothem of Carlisle, Madison Hughes of Carlisle, James Ingold of Carlisle, Eric Jansen of Carlisle, Chyann Jewell of Carlisle, Mustapha Kaabouchi of Carlisle, Aleksandra Kezic of Carlisle, Marissa Kissinger of Carlisle, Caroline Klunk of Carlisle, Jessica Kramer of Carlisle, Cole McCalister of Carlisle, Casey Miller of Carlisle, Isa Miller of Carlisle, Aimee Milligan of Carlisle, Tonya Mixell of Carlisle, Elizabeth Monahan-Donnelly of Carlisle, William Morris of Carlisle, Houda Moubtarhi of Carlisle, John Mumper of Carlisle, Amber Myers of Carlisle, Ava Neil of Carlisle, Phuc Nguyen of Carlisle, Kushal Patel of Carlisle, Kenleigh Patel of Carlisle, Vanessa Porcopio of Carlisle, Caitlin Quattrone of Carlisle, Anais Rangel of Carlisle, Michael Reitz of Carlisle, Thomas Scheffey of Carlisle, Tamara Shade of Carlisle, Celeste Sheaffer of Carlisle, Joseph Shevlin of Carlisle, Cindy Snyder of Carlisle, Danielle Thomas of Carlisle, Neil Thomas of Carlisle, Desirae Vaughn of Carlisle, Grisleifthy Velez-Gonzalez of Carlisle, Lidija Vresk of Carlisle, Julie Walter of Carlisle, Chiara Weis of Carlisle, Ginere Whitfield of Carlisle, Matthew Winslow of Carlisle, Maggie Wise of Carlisle, Krystal Wolverton of Carlisle, Hannah Zeigler of Carlisle, Mohammed Ahmadou of Enola, Chalice Allen of Enola, Mojgan Amiri Parian of Enola, Michael Azar of Enola, Seth Barton of Enola, Madelyn Berrier of Enola, Ashlee Chadwick of Enola, Jacquelyn Cieri of Enola, Julianna Cieri of Enola, Elizabeth Colechio of Enola, Kayla Dykes of Enola, Maria El Jilali of Enola, Madison Ferrone of Enola, Emily Fries of Enola, Frances Garcia of Enola, Sean Gatten of Enola, Aleigha Gerace of Enola, Casey Gochenour of Enola, Matthew Harris of Enola, Kayli Henninger of Enola, Ashley Herring of Enola, McKenzee Jones of Enola, Hina Khan of Enola, Chenel Lender of Enola, Mona Mansur of Enola, Shannon McBride of Enola, Meghan Morrison of Enola, Thuong Nguyen of Enola, Laila Ouaffai of Enola, Dexter Owen of Enola, Steven Preston of Enola, Matio Ramirez-Harrell of Enola, Jonas Rineer of Enola, Dakota Shaffer of Enola, Robyn Sheaffer of Enola, Jaspreet Singh of Enola, Jerldene Swavely of Enola, Maximus Vener of Enola, Maryna Vlasenko of Enola, Joseph Wilson of Enola, Rebecca Barrett of Lemoyne, Carli Schreffler of Lemoyne, Laura Stover of Lemoyne, Khoshi Ahmed of Mechanicsburg, Hicham Alahyane of Mechanicsburg, Gwenyth Almeida of Mechanicsburg, Jones Amoako of Mechanicsburg, Sophia Amoako of Mechanicsburg, Sira Aouled of Mechanicsburg, Sania Ayub of Mechanicsburg, Jared Babe of Mechanicsburg, Lauren Badarzynski of Mechanicsburg, John Baumgardner of Mechanicsburg, Rebecca Bedford of Mechanicsburg, David Bellis of Mechanicsburg, Kim Bellis of Mechanicsburg, Madelynn Bennett of Mechanicsburg, Iurii Bespalko of Mechanicsburg, Zachary Boyanowski of Mechanicsburg, Chayce Brevig of Mechanicsburg, Marissa Brown of Mechanicsburg, Stephanie Bustamante of Mechanicsburg, Geetika Chaudhari of Mechanicsburg, Ryan Clarke of Mechanicsburg, Amanda Clouse of Mechanicsburg, Louise Cochran of Mechanicsburg, Omar Colad of Mechanicsburg, John Colarusso of Mechanicsburg, Samantha Cona of Mechanicsburg, Abigail Conway of Mechanicsburg, Mirka Remo of Mechanicsburg, Susan Crisson of Mechanicsburg, Alan Cruz of Mechanicsburg, Casey Dawson of Mechanicsburg, Derek Deimler of Mechanicsburg, Jason DeLorenzo of Mechanicsburg, Bradley Delsanto of Mechanicsburg, Jeiran Dietrich of Mechanicsburg, Alicia Diller of Mechanicsburg, Michelle Donaghy of Mechanicsburg, Makala Eberly of Mechanicsburg, Leah Feaser of Mechanicsburg, Dani Fiore of Mechanicsburg, Elizabeth Fitzwater of Mechanicsburg, Caleb Fratangeli of Mechanicsburg, Charles Furjanic of Mechanicsburg, Joemarie Garcia of Mechanicsburg, Tasia Graham of Mechanicsburg, Fazia Guermour of Mechanicsburg, Kiersten Gutierrez of Mechanicsburg, Jacqueline Hanna of Mechanicsburg, Mia Harmon of Mechanicsburg, Tara Hartman of Mechanicsburg, Melissa Helvy of Mechanicsburg, Michael Heuft of Mechanicsburg, Thu Ho of Mechanicsburg, Davis Holliday of Mechanicsburg, Debra Hoover of Mechanicsburg, Daniel Houck of Mechanicsburg, Sheng-Chich Huang of Mechanicsburg, Olena Ivashchuk of Mechanicsburg, Ashley James of Mechanicsburg, Carmen Jimenez of Mechanicsburg, Kayla Jones of Mechanicsburg, Blake Jordan of Mechanicsburg, Sophia Josef of Mechanicsburg, Adeela Kanwal of Mechanicsburg, Aileen Keating of Mechanicsburg, Kayla Keeney of Mechanicsburg, Cassie Kerlinger of Mechanicsburg, Brandon Kern of Mechanicsburg, Tammie Knorr of Mechanicsburg, Tabatha Kocher of Mechanicsburg, Austin Kupko of Mechanicsburg, Tracie Leachman of Mechanicsburg, Ming-Han Lee of Mechanicsburg, Yi-Hsun Lee of Mechanicsburg, Wei-Jin Lin of Mechanicsburg, Allison Locy of Mechanicsburg, Anne Luley of Mechanicsburg, Caley McGuigan of Mechanicsburg, Samantha Mitchell of Mechanicsburg, Cindy Moore of Mechanicsburg, Luke Mumper of Mechanicsburg, Jordan Nesmith of Mechanicsburg, Anna Nichols of Mechanicsburg, Jacquelyn Novosel of Mechanicsburg, Mohamed Osman of Mechanicsburg, Rashmi Pandey of Mechanicsburg, Nicole Pasquel of Mechanicsburg, Daxen Patel of Mechanicsburg, Natalie Patterson of Mechanicsburg, Amar Poudel of Mechanicsburg, Taylor Quigley of Mechanicsburg, Mitchel Radle of Mechanicsburg, Carli Rapsey of Mechanicsburg, Joshua L. Rhoads of Mechanicsburg, Joshua R. Rhoads of Mechanicsburg, Crystal Rife of Mechanicsburg, Rebecca Roemer of Mechanicsburg, Hank Rosenberry of Mechanicsburg, Annalise Sappe of Mechanicsburg, Christopher Schmidt of Mechanicsburg, Dawn Seeley of Mechanicsburg, Molly Sellers of Mechanicsburg, Surbhiben Senjalia of Mechanicsburg, Karolyn Shambaugh of Mechanicsburg, Valentyna Shliukharchuk of Mechanicsburg, Kamalpreet Singh of Mechanicsburg, Catherine Smith of Mechanicsburg, Kelsey Smith of Mechanicsburg, Keith Snyder of Mechanicsburg, Varsha Sonawane of Mechanicsburg, Kaitlyn Stambaugh of Mechanicsburg, Matthew Steele of Mechanicsburg, Madison Stocklin of Mechanicsburg, Jillian Stoner of Mechanicsburg, Katherine Swain of Mechanicsburg, Michael Swatt of Mechanicsburg, Maxwell Taliaferro of Mechanicsburg, Joshua Thompson of Mechanicsburg, Lejla Tihic of Mechanicsburg, Carisma Tindall of Mechanicsburg, Sarah Truong of Mechanicsburg, Sharon Wang of Mechanicsburg, Arika Weigel of Mechanicsburg, Laura Wenrich of Mechanicsburg, Kristina Whaley of Mechanicsburg, Christina White of Mechanicsburg, Thomas Wiechelt of Mechanicsburg, Christina Williams of Mechanicsburg, Glen Williams of Mechanicsburg, Seika Yamamoto of Mechanicsburg, Nicholas Zonarich of Mechanicsburg, Jason Boudreau of Mechanicsburg, Elizabeth German of Mount Holly Springs, Pamela Russell of Mount Holly Springs, Emily Schrade of Mount Holly Springs, Bryan Tricarico of Mount Holly Springs, Samuel Bates of New Cumberland, Hannah Boblick of New Cumberland, Brianna Cummings of New Cumberland, Shaylin Gingerich of New Cumberland, Gregory Johnston of New Cumberland, Alexis Kiehl of New Cumberland, Rachel Klein of New Cumberland, Donna Lalino of New Cumberland, Autumn Lex of New Cumberland, Joseph Martz of New Cumberland, Morgan McNulty of New Cumberland, Ryuei Nakano of New Cumberland, Adriano Rios of New Cumberland, Samer Romise of New Cumberland, Anna Scurlock of New Cumberland, Maryuksy Sucuzhanay of New Cumberland, Megan Swick of New Cumberland, Richie Treadway of New Cumberland, Amanda Yeager of New Cumberland, Ashley Zeiders of New Cumberland, Robert Miller of New Kingstown, Katelyn McQuison of Newburg, Stacey Blessing of Newville, Cambree Darr of Newville, Alicia Ferguson of Newville, Rachel Kerver of Newville, Catrina Long of Newville, Taylor Miller of Newville, Chelsea Patton of Newville, Rachel Ranyak of Newville, Jason Robinson of Newville, Allison Sauter of Newville, Kristin Stouffer of Newville, Jason Thompson of Newville, Michaela Barbour of Shippensburg, Keesha Barrick of Shippensburg, Shelby Brenize of Shippensburg, Hannah Bryan of Shippensburg, Logan Conklin of Shippensburg, James Cover of Shippensburg, Kenneth Edwards of Shippensburg, Alissa Fleming of Shippensburg, Megan Fogelsanger of Shippensburg, Amber Gleim of Shippensburg, Amanda Harryman of Shippensburg, Amanda Hassinger of Shippensburg, Jennifer McCullough-Ghigliotti of Shippensburg, Amy Meals of Shippensburg, Selina Melero of Shippensburg, Ryan Rush of Shippensburg, Stephanie Varner of Shippensburg, Sophia Wewer of Shippensburg, Brandon Digrugilliers of Shiremanstown, Daniel Kablak of Shiremanstown, Ethan Walseman of Shiremanstown, Seth Fertenbaugh of Wormleysburg, Kaitlyn Failor of Garners, Katherine Martin of Gardners, Shelby Barnhart of Duncannon, Shane Belle of Duncannon, Brittany Bower of Duncannon, Alex Gates Fuller of Duncannon, Brett Hart of Duncannon, Sarah Hawn of Duncannon, Brandi Hoke of Duncannon, Anna Howard of Duncannon, Stephen Luckie of Duncannon, Nathan Martin of Duncannon, Megan Ready of Duncannon, Giovanna Sylvester of Duncannon, Mackenzie Watts of Duncannon, Delanie Brennan of Elliottsburg, Ethan Rosenberry of Elliottsburg, Alexa Twigg of Elliottsburg, Hannah Clabaugh of Landisburg, Cassidy Grove of Landisburg, Danielle Hamilton of Landisburg, Lilly Hansbury of Landisburg, Taylor Johnson of Landisburg, Ashlee Myers of Landisburg, Jordan Santopietro of Landisburg, Odiyl Alfonso of Liverpool, Ceida Joya of Liverpool, Maria Linn of Liverpool, Matthew Sarrafian of Liverpool, Jessica Halley of Loysville, Heather Aton of Marysville, Daniel Boyer of Marysville, Kristy Framhein of Marysville, Stephanie Fry of Marysville, Leah Hughes of Marysville, Dustin Jarbeck of Marysville, Derek Maugans of Marysville, Heather Turpin of Marysville, Charles Weseky of Marysville, Nathan White of Marysville, Quintin Hurrell of Millerstown, Olivia Kuhns of Millerstown, Lily Myers of Millerstown, Hope Blazina of New Bloomfield, Evan Griffie of New Bloomfield, Brittany Kennedy of New Bloomfield, Lindsey McCurdy of New Bloomfield, Jean Terwilliger of New Bloomfield, Kristianna Conjar of New Buffalo, Jeremy Foulkrod of Newport, Abigail Heller of Newport, Madelynn Klinger of Newport, Daniel Otoole of Newport, Shawna Sutton of Newport, Cameron Wetzel of Newport, Samantha Baum of Shermans Dale, Maggie Brown of Shermans Dale, Chelsea Davis of Shermans Dale, Brooke Franke of Shermans Dale, Adam Gehrke of Shermans Dale, Amber Graham of Shermans Dale, Stephanie Jones of Shermans Dale, Matthew Miller of Shermans Dale, Arielle Nye of Shermans Dale, Brooke Weber of Shermans Dale, Amanda Wevodau of Shermans Dale, Caleb Andrews of Dillsburg, Nicole Andrews of Dillsburg, Donovan Bair of Dillsburg, Alexis Bream of Dillsburg, Mackenzie Bream of Dillsburg, Darah Caldwell of Dillsburg, Jessica Crawford of Dillsburg, Dyllan Davis of Dillsburg, Payton Ebersole of Dillsburg, Theodore Griffin of Dillsburg, Claudia Haak of Dillsburg, Jenna Hoffman of Dillsburg, Amanda Horn of Dillsburg, Sheridan Lain of Dillsburg, Mallory Marconi of Dillsburg, Kathleen McCracken of Dillsburg, Shannon McEnany of Dillsburg, Sarah Middendorf of Dillsburg, Andrea Myers of Dillsburg, Levi Pomeroy of Dillsburg, Caryn Schaeffer of Dillsburg, Gerald Slothower of Dillsburg, Amity Spangler of Dillsburg, Skyler Stauffer of Dillsburg, Camille Waits of Dillsburg, Nanette Watson of Dillsburg
