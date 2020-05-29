Dean's List for May 30

Dean's List for May 30

  • The following students were named to the dean's list of Northeastern University: William Driver of Carlisle, Samhita Ellanki of Mechanicsburg, Cameron Barnett of Mechanicsburg
  • The following student was named to the dean's list of the University of Vermont: Conrad Sacher of Camp Hill
  • The following students were named to the dean's list of Misericordia University: Talia Casarella of Enola, Elizabeth Fry of Newville, Lillian Gleeson of Camp Hill, Alexei King of Mechanicsburg, Carson Mahoney of Mechanicsburg, Raegen Mahoney of Mechanicsburg, Megan Saccary of Mechanicsburg.
  • The following student was named to the president's list at Columbus State University: Kellyanna Hendricks of Mechanicsburg
