Dean's List for May 30

- The following students were named to the dean's list of Northeastern University: William Driver of Carlisle, Samhita Ellanki of Mechanicsburg, Cameron Barnett of Mechanicsburg
- The following student was named to the dean's list of the University of Vermont: Conrad Sacher of Camp Hill
- The following students were named to the dean's list of Misericordia University: Talia Casarella of Enola, Elizabeth Fry of Newville, Lillian Gleeson of Camp Hill, Alexei King of Mechanicsburg, Carson Mahoney of Mechanicsburg, Raegen Mahoney of Mechanicsburg, Megan Saccary of Mechanicsburg.
- The following student was named to the president's list at Columbus State University: Kellyanna Hendricks of Mechanicsburg
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!