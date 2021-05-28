Dean's List for May 29

The following students were named to the dean’s list of York College: Benjamin Appel of Mechanicsburg, Madeline Berrier of Camp Hill, Jaidyn Bowen of Dillsburg, Andrew Burget of New Bloomfield, Erin Candage of Mechanicsburg, Alecedys Clarke of Carlisle, Julianne Cox of Shippensburg, Trenton Finkle of Shippensburg, Lydia Hulshizer of Mechanicsburg, Juliana Jones of Mechanicsburg, Jennifer Kerstetter of Enola, Samantha Ketsatha of Dillsburg, Kylie Knipe of Enola, Carly Koppenhaver of Dillsburg, Trevor Krug of Mechanicsburg, Blake Markwood of Dillsburg, Elena Massaro of Camp Hill, Kieran McMichael of Mechanicsburg, Andrew Mott of Dillsburg, Rebecca Mott of Dillsburg, Ian Murtha of Mechanicsburg, Adam Neifert of Mechanicsburg, Tiffany Nguyen of Enola, Donovan Oakes of Camp Hill, Connor O’Burn of Carlisle, Nicole Pautler of Mechanicsburg, Cailin Peters of Carlisle, Ian Reilley of Camp Hill, Ethan Rosenberry of Elliottsburg, Justin Schriver of Gardners, Peyton Schwarzman of Mechanicsburg, Benjamin Smyers of Carlisle, Olivia Stowman of Mechanicsburg, Veronica Talton of Dillsburg, Addison Thomas of New Bloomfield, Marina Vasconcelos of Mechanicsburg, Tanya Vesnic of Enola, Robert Weaver of Gardners, Ashlee Weigle of Gardners, Allen Yang of Mechanicsburg