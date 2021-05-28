Dean's List for May 29

- The following student was named to the dean’s list of Berry College: Savannah Whitzel of Mount Holly Springs
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of Cedarville University: Callista Steves of Shippensburg, Hannah Amundson of Camp Hill, Allison French of Dillsburg, Torrey Gee of Carlisle, Lauren Hogan of Mechanicsburg, Lindsey Johns of Shiremanstown, Caleb Kowalewski of Landisburg, James Lockwood of Mechanicsburg, Grace Lockwood of Mechanicsburg, Lauren VanHart of Mechanicsburg
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of Mercy College: Jennifer Herman of Mount Holly Springs
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Nazareth College: Kia Hollen of Carlisle, Rita Veneziale of Carlisle
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Harding University: Jewel Gilbert of Dillsburg, Isaac Cantrell of Carlisle
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of East Stroudsburg University: Micaela Blough of Camp Hill, Miranda Blough of Camp Hill, Quinn Bonney of Mechanicsburg, Erin Brandeburg of Carlisle, Kiara Bruce of New Cumberland, Kara Getty of Camp Hill, Maggie Jackson of Carlisle, Caitlynn Leffler of Mechanicsburg, Victor Leitzel of Mechanicsburg, Grace Lesh of Millerstown, Alycia Smith of Carlisle, Logan Snader of Carlisle
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Edinboro University: Kyle Curry of Carlisle, Cameron Miller of Carlisle, Britny Regalado of Mechanicsburg
The following students were named to the dean’s list of York College: Benjamin Appel of Mechanicsburg, Madeline Berrier of Camp Hill, Jaidyn Bowen of Dillsburg, Andrew Burget of New Bloomfield, Erin Candage of Mechanicsburg, Alecedys Clarke of Carlisle, Julianne Cox of Shippensburg, Trenton Finkle of Shippensburg, Lydia Hulshizer of Mechanicsburg, Juliana Jones of Mechanicsburg, Jennifer Kerstetter of Enola, Samantha Ketsatha of Dillsburg, Kylie Knipe of Enola, Carly Koppenhaver of Dillsburg, Trevor Krug of Mechanicsburg, Blake Markwood of Dillsburg, Elena Massaro of Camp Hill, Kieran McMichael of Mechanicsburg, Andrew Mott of Dillsburg, Rebecca Mott of Dillsburg, Ian Murtha of Mechanicsburg, Adam Neifert of Mechanicsburg, Tiffany Nguyen of Enola, Donovan Oakes of Camp Hill, Connor O’Burn of Carlisle, Nicole Pautler of Mechanicsburg, Cailin Peters of Carlisle, Ian Reilley of Camp Hill, Ethan Rosenberry of Elliottsburg, Justin Schriver of Gardners, Peyton Schwarzman of Mechanicsburg, Benjamin Smyers of Carlisle, Olivia Stowman of Mechanicsburg, Veronica Talton of Dillsburg, Addison Thomas of New Bloomfield, Marina Vasconcelos of Mechanicsburg, Tanya Vesnic of Enola, Robert Weaver of Gardners, Ashlee Weigle of Gardners, Allen Yang of Mechanicsburg